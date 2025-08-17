békeTrump-PutyinDonald TrumpSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: For Three and a Half Years We Have Argued for a Ceasefire and Peace Talks

“We greatly appreciate Donald Trump’s efforts for peace, just as we appreciate the fact that yesterday’s summit in Alaska took place despite all opposing pressures,” Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media. The foreign minister added that “we Hungarians sincerely hope that yesterday’s talks will lead to peace.”

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 17. 16:53
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
“We have been living in the shadow of war for three and a half years, and for just as long we have struggled with all its consequences—whether it be the constant security challenges, wartime inflation, skyrocketing energy prices, or Brussels trying to push us into the war,” Mr. Szijjarto wrote on social media.

Donald Trump és Vlagyimir Putyin találkozója kapcsán Szijjártó Péter elmondta, mi, magyarok őszintén reméljük, hogy a tegnapi tárgyalás elvezet a békéhez
"We, Hungarians, sincerely hope that yesterday’s talks will lead to peace," FM Szijjarto said in connection with the summit between Presidents Trump and Putin (Photo: AFP)

Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade recalled: “For three and a half years we have argued for a ceasefire and peace talks, because we know that the solution lies at the negotiating table and not on the battlefield.” He continued: “We greatly appreciate Donald Trump's efforts for peace, just as we appreciate the fact that yesterday’s summit in Alaska took place despite all opposing pressures. I also conveyed our appreciation today in a phone call to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.” He added:

We Hungarians sincerely hope that yesterday’s talks will lead to peace, but at the same time we hope that what happened three and a half years ago will not be repeated: back then, the Western Europeans torpedoed the Istanbul peace agreement. It would be good if this time the process launched in Alaska is not blocked!

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

