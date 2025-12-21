The Tiger and the Turul: Why a Fast-Reforming India Can Be Hungary’s Strategic Anchor in a Fragmented World

Yet, precisely at this moment of global turbulence, the Indian economy has signalled not just resilience, but a profound resurgence. Recent data confirms that India’s economy grew at a blistering 8.2% in the last quarter. That we achieved this acceleration despite punitive external tariffs is not a statistical fluke; it is the irrefutable proof of a decade of structural transformation under enlightened leadership. India is no longer merely an export-dependent economy vulnerable to Western economic cycles; it is now a domestic consumption-driven powerhouse, reinforced by a decade of relentless supply-side reforms. For Hungarian businesses seeking a dependable partner, a strategic sourcing destination, or a future market, this fundamental distinction is vital.

Anshuman Gaur, Ambassador of India to Hungary

The engine driving this accelerated growth is a systematic overhaul of India’s industrial hardware. We started with the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which seamlessly unified a massive economy into a single common market. Now, Prime Minister Modi’s government has delivered the crucial "software update" that global investors have long awaited: the implementation of four ground-breaking Labour Codes. For decades, India’s labor market suffered from a paradox, governed by a maze of 29 archaic central laws that fostered rigidity for businesses while denying universal security to workers. The new Codes—consolidating these into the Code on Wages, the Industrial Relations Code, the Code on Social Security, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code—have strategically dismantled this complexity, replacing it with clarity and moving from litigation toward digitization.

For a Hungarian CEO, the implications of these reforms are not abstract, but practical and immediate. Consider the new Industrial Relations Code, which introduces Fixed Term Employment. This reform allows companies to hire skilled workers for specific project durations with the same benefits as permanent employees, crucially without the cumbersome bureaucratic hurdles of the past. For Hungary’s world-class automotive component sector, which often faces cyclical demand, this flexibility is a true game-changer, facilitating dynamic scaling and transforming India from a rigid labour market into an agile production hub.