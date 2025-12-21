Hungary is proof that illegal migration can be stopped, if the political forces leading a country represent the interests of the population, the Prime Minister's chief domestic security advisor said on M1 news channel on Saturday.

Gyorgy Bakondi, the Hungarian Prime Minister's chief homeland security advisor (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

Gyorgy Bakondi emphasized that this approach also makes it possible to prevent terrorist attacks within a given country. Commenting on the fact that in certain Western European countries Christmas markets "are reminiscent of fortified systems," Gyorgy Bakondi stated that

major cities in Western Europe, to put it mildly, are no longer the primary guarantors of public safety.

As an example, he noted that even the German chancellor advised women and children not to go out after dark. He added that in these major cities, serious public security incidents are regularly committed by individuals with a migrant background, such as knife attacks and acts of violence against women, while Hungary is an exception in this regard.

He stated that "the entire issue of migration has been handled in a severely misguided manner by European member states and by the European Commission itself" continuously since 2015. This, he stressed, has resulted in untenable public security situations in numerous European countries.

Gyorgy Bakondi argued that migration cannot be tackled along the principle of solidarity through the so-called migration pact, because "daily practice and everyday experience directly contradict this approach." He underlined that in individual countries, it is the government's responsibility to protect their citizens and European culture. This remains necessary even "after crushing the Islamic State," as lone actors continue to carry out assaults, including stabbing attacks and vehicle rammings.

He pointed out that even a change of government can cause extremely serious damage in a given country.

Even in Australia, which had previously pursued a strict migration policy, a shift occurred, and a group was able to carry out a mass attack, he said, referring to the massacre in Sydney. Governments have a responsibility to find solutions for how to protect their citizens, he stated, adding that Hungary can now count on many allies in this effort. According to the chief advisor, significant changes have already taken place at the level of nation states. He pointed out that Italy has reached an agreement with Albania on the transfer of migrants, and that "similar ideas are emerging" in the Netherlands, Denmark, and Austria.