Hungary FM: Ukraine Attacks Oil Pipeline to Hungary Again

Ukraine has once again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, halting the flow of crude oil into our country. “This new attack on our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable!” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote in his latest post.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 18. 14:07
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)
“Ukraine has once again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, as a result of which the supply of crude oil to our country has stopped. This new attack on our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable!”

Szijjártó Péter
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)

Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin has just informed me that Russian experts are working to restore, as quickly as possible, the transformer station essential for the operation of the pipeline, but at the moment they cannot say when shipments will be able to resume,

 – Mr. Szijjarto began in his post.

“Brussels and Kiev have been trying for three and a half years to push Hungary into the war taking place in Ukraine, and the increasingly frequent Ukrainian attacks against our energy security are also serving that purpose.

So let us make it clear once again: this is not our war, we have nothing to do with it, we want to stay out of it, and as long as we are in government, we will stay out of it!

And finally, a reminder to Ukrainian decision-makers: electricity coming from Hungary plays a key role in Ukraine’s energy supply,” he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook / Peter Szijjarto)

