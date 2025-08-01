PM Orban: A Family-Friendly Tax Revolution Is Taking Place in Hungary + Video

"Since Covid, there has been a lot of trouble and uncertainty in the world. We’re facing the Russia–Ukraine war, the American tariff war came into play, robots, and now artificial intelligence. This environment causes even greater difficulties for young people. Who knows how long they’ll drift in the world," Prime Minister Viktor Orban began his weekly Friday morning interview on Kossuth Radio.

This is a serious challenge, he continued, young people are struggling with it, and the government is trying to help them create their own homes. One approach in Europe is renting, but for Hungarians, owning property symbolizes freedom and security.

This is important because it provides a place to start a family, and Hungarians, as property owners, are part of a national community. The slogan of the program is ‘Get started,’ it’s an opportunity, an offer,

said the Hungarian prime minister.

The Government Did Thorough Work

The devil is in the details, he added, especially when the devil is called a bank. The government has consulted with real estate developers and bankers. PM Orban already spoke about the plan in his February annual address, and they’ve been working on it since. "We did thorough work, which people followed with continued interest. After major debate, we included a value limit per square meter. If this was not included, housing prices could have skyrocketed. It’s not going to boost the sale of luxury apartments but will create opportunities for the middle class and those looking to enter it. There’s a lot of interest, housing construction will begin, many jobs will be created, and the state will also gain revenue," Viktor Orban pointed out.

This is an economically reasonable program, Viktor Orban said in summary.



Public Servants Deserve Respect

Speaking about the program announced for public servants, the prime minister said that while something similar existed in the private sector, it didn’t gain much traction. So the government designed a different scheme for people working in public service. "You can get one million forints a year, which can be used for loan repayment or as a down payment when buying a home," he explained.