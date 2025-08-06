Rendkívüli

Őrizetbe vették az Orbán Viktor megöletését tervező férfit

Tisza PártErdélyMagyar Péter
magyar

Peter Magyar's Crew Threatens Transylvanian Mayor with Lawsuit

After calling the police on locals in Transylvania, Peter Magyar's team is now threatening the mayor with legal action. Speaking to Magyar Nemzet, Mayor Karoly Karacsony said Peter Magyar has no chance in their region.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 06. 17:05
Peter Magyar, leader of Tisza Party (Photo: Somogyi Hirlap/Peter Muzslay)
Peter Magyar, leader of Tisza Party (Photo: Somogyi Hirlap/Peter Muzslay)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As previously reported, when Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, arrived in the village of Nagyadorjan for his poorly attended party camp, he called the police on the locals who were celebrating the end of the harvest, claiming their music bothered him.  In the end, Mayor Karoly Karacsony himself was fined 500 lei. The fine was issued for disturbing the peace. The mayor commented that while there was certainly celebrating, it was in no way a deliberate disruption.

Most a polgármestert perrel fenyegetik, miután feljelentették, hogy a helyiek ünneplése zavarja az ötvenfős Tisza-tábort
Peter Magyar's team is now threatening the mayor after filing a report that the locals' celebration disturbed the Tisza event attended by fifty people (Source: Facebook)

Speaking to our outlet, Mayor Karacsony revealed that the police originally wanted to fine everyone at the gathering—about 35 to 40 people—but he stopped them and took full responsibility himself.

In response to our questions, the mayor clarified that the mayor's office did receive an email two days before the event saying that some kind of gathering would be held in the village, but the message came under the name 'Community Dialogue Camp", not under the Tisza Party's name.

"We had no idea this was going to be a political party event,"

He said, noting that 

Peter Magyar's team is now threatening him with legal action, claiming he gave conflicting statements about whether or not he had been informed in advance.

Karacsony said he’s not just going to sit idly either: he has press statements, email evidence, and his phone number is publicly listed on the mayor’s office website. The organizers could have notified him if they really wanted to.

They are coming up with all sort of things to somehow turn the tide for in their favor, but hey don’t stand a chance here,

Karoly Karacsony said, stressing that Peter Magyar’s threats are pointless.He also said he has learned his lesson: if the Tisza Party wants to organize another event in the village, he will be better prepared. The Tisza Party hasn’t gained any popularity among the locals after this, he noted.

They didn’t rise. They were on the floor, and that’s where they stayed.

He added that one of the locals' other gatherings was moved elsewhere to avoid complaints from the Tisza camp, such as smoke from cooking over open fire or people singing loudly.

The wise yield, the foolish suffer. And let's be honest, there were at most fifty people. What big thing can they do?

 asked Mayor Karoly Karacsony.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar at the Tisza camp (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekgaz

A Péter kertész lesz

És itt van a kedvenc versikéje.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu