Peter Magyar's Crew Threatens Transylvanian Mayor with Lawsuit

In response to our questions, the mayor clarified that the mayor's office did receive an email two days before the event saying that some kind of gathering would be held in the village, but the message came under the name 'Community Dialogue Camp", not under the Tisza Party's name.

"We had no idea this was going to be a political party event,"

He said, noting that

Peter Magyar's team is now threatening him with legal action, claiming he gave conflicting statements about whether or not he had been informed in advance.

Karacsony said he’s not just going to sit idly either: he has press statements, email evidence, and his phone number is publicly listed on the mayor’s office website. The organizers could have notified him if they really wanted to.

They are coming up with all sort of things to somehow turn the tide for in their favor, but hey don’t stand a chance here,

Karoly Karacsony said, stressing that Peter Magyar’s threats are pointless.He also said he has learned his lesson: if the Tisza Party wants to organize another event in the village, he will be better prepared. The Tisza Party hasn’t gained any popularity among the locals after this, he noted.

They didn’t rise. They were on the floor, and that’s where they stayed.

He added that one of the locals' other gatherings was moved elsewhere to avoid complaints from the Tisza camp, such as smoke from cooking over open fire or people singing loudly.

The wise yield, the foolish suffer. And let's be honest, there were at most fifty people. What big thing can they do?

asked Mayor Karoly Karacsony.

