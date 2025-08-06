Rendkívüli

Kormányinfó: Ez a rendszerváltás óta a legnagyobb otthonfejlesztési program

A Single Video That Could Cost Peter Magyar His Committee Seat in the European Parliament

One of the great enemies of European agriculture, the Brusselite, self-proclaimed peasant was set right by a Hungarian farmer.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 08. 06. 15:06
Sunflower field (Source: Peter de Vink: https://www.pexels.com/hu-hu)
Peter Magyar picked a fight with Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy, but in the end, reality hit him back. A Hungarian farmer confronted the MEP sitting on the EP's Agriculture Committee with his own ignorance.

In the video, the farmer shows Peter Magyar a real sunflower field.

As reported earlier, Peter Magyar misidentified a weed as a sunflower. As is widely known, the Hungarian politician has also voted against farmers' interests in Brussels.

Cover photo: Sunflower field (Source: Peter de Vink: https://www.pexels.com/hu-hu)

