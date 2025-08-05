In response to Magyar Nemzet's inquiry, the family of Sebestyen Jozsef confirmed the news: the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation has declined to open a case into the circumstances surrounding his death. The authorities claim there is insufficient data and not enough evidence to justify starting an investigation. The family told our paper they will not accept this decision and will file an appeal.

Sebestyen Jozsef was beaten to death by Zelensky’s men (Source: Videa)

According to Magyar Nemzet’s information, Ukrainian authorities are trying to cover up the death of the ethnic Hungarian man from Berehove (Beregszasz). As previously reported, Sebestyen Jozsef was forcibly conscripted and died as a result of abuse by Ukrainian recruitment officers. Ukrainian officials have consistently denied the incident, despite clear evidence from Sebestyen's and his family’s testimony, as well as video footage and photos that have surfaced publicly. Nevertheless, authorities continue to deny all allegations regarding his abuse and death.

Jozsef Sebestyen Fell Victim to Forced Conscription

Before his death, he himself described the abuse he suffered:

Along with many others, they took us to a forest and started beating us. The blows were mainly aimed at the head and body. They said if I didn’t sign something, they would ‘reduce me to zero.’ It hurt a lot; I couldn’t move,

In his written statement, he added:

Some soldiers threw me into the mud to sleep there. The next morning, they took me to the gate and said, ‘Get lost and go home.’ I walked back to Berehove on foot. I don’t know why, but I ended up in a psychiatric hospital, where the police were called.

The 45-year-old ethnic Hungarian from Transcarpathia also emphasized that he felt worse with each passing day. A video was later released showing Ukrainian abductors torturing and insulting him.

While Ukraine denies any wrongdoing and continues trying to sweep its responsibility under the rug, the horrors of forced conscription are increasingly clear. More and more videos are surfacing showing kidnappers hired by Zelensky brutally dragging men to the frontlines with shocking violence and no regard for human rights. A report by the Council of Europe, published in mid-July, acknowledged that abuses by Ukrainian recruitment officers have become systemic and widespread. The document details numerous violations including physical violence, such as beatings, brutal arrests, denial of access to a lawyer, incommunicado detention, and even forced mobilization of people with disabilities. Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, Dmytro Lubinets, also confirmed the existence of these serious abuses.

