Ukrainian Authorities Seek to Cover Up the Death of Jozsef Sebestyen

According to our sources, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation will not initiate proceedings into the death of Jozsef Sebestyen. Their position is that there is insufficient evidence to proceed — in other words, not enough proof, in their view, to launch an investigation.

As we have previously reported, Sebestyen, a Hungarian man from Beregszasz, was forcibly conscripted and died as a result of beatings inflicted by recruitment officers. A video has also been made public in which Ukrainian abductors can be seen torturing the Transcarpathian Hungarian man and hurling obscene insults at him. The recording also contains an exchange between the brutal recruitment officers and Mr. Sebestyen. Before his death, the Hungarian national recounted the circumstances of the abuse.