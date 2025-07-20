He collaborates with the SBU (Ukraine's Security Service), just like the doctor who issued the death certificate and is reportedly indebted to the Ukrainian authorities because his son was released from conscription for a payment, wrote the Origo news portal. As previously reported, Euronews claimed there is no evidence that Jozsef Sebestyen was assaulted by the Ukrainian abductors.

Zoltan Razso may be cooperating with Ukraine’s security service (Source: Facebook)

The Euronews report also cited hospital staff, who said they saw no signs of external injuries on Jozsef Sebestyen’s body. According to them, the death of the ethnic Hungarian man from Transcarpathia could have been due to health problems.

Zoltan Razso also gave a statement to the outlet. Locals, who know him well, clearly state that he works with the SBU, as does the doctor who certified the death.

Razso previously served in the 101st Transcarpathian Brigade alongside Sandor Fegyir, Ukraine's current ambassador in Budapest. He frequently posts military-related content on social media, revealing that he was one of the first to enlist in the Ukrainian army and was proudly posing in uniform as early as March 2022.

Razso co-founded the Coordination Council of Pobratymy Veterans’ Organizations with Vasyl Vovkunovych, who is openly anti-Hungarian.

Vovkunovych was the main organizer of the nationalist marches in Berehove (Beregszasz) in 2017 and 2018, which aimed to intimidate the Hungarian minority.

As previously reported, Jozsef Sebestyen was forcibly conscripted and was beaten to death by the Ukrainian abductors. A video also confirms that the military recruiters brutally tortured the Hungarian man from Transcarpathia.

