PM Orban: I Hope This Time Europeans Won't Botch It

There’s only one thing they need to do: support President Trump.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 11. 10:30
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
“War or peace?  Trump wants peace, which is why he will negotiate with Putin next Friday. Now European leaders also have a chance. They botched peace before and now they can fix it. There’s only one thing they have to do: support President Trump. I hope this time they won’t miss the mark. Hungary’s interest lies in lifting the sanctions, ending the bloodshed, and restarting the circulation of the global economy,” wrote Prime Minister Viktor Orban on his social media page.

The Prime Minister also shared a video clip from his Friday morning radio interview, where he said that

Europeans have fallen asleep at the wheel. Hungary, however, has a proposal sitting on Brussels’ table.

He personally proposed multiple times at EU summits that it is not the leaders of the European institutions who should negotiate, because we saw what they were capable of in the tariffs negotiations, and that would not be enough.

And they would be even less effective in Moscow than in Washington. Instead of EU institutional leaders, the German Chancellor and French President should travel to Moscow to negotiate on behalf of Europe. There has to be a Russia–Europe summit, because the war is in Europe. We should be the most active, the most willing to engage. Right now, this is not the case, because Europeans are following a different logic. However, there might soon be a Russia–US summit. That would be good, because it could mean peace, but Europe would be left out of it. We would be side characters in looking after the internal security of our own continent,

stressed Viktor Orban.

