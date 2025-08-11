Tisza Party's Propaganda Leaflet Riddled with False Claims, Unrealistic Promises

Astonishing claims were published in a propaganda publication prepared under the name of the Tisza Party’s campaign manager. The eight-page leaflet’s first page naturally features a photo of party leader Peter Magyar posing. At the same time, great care was taken to ensure the photo did not show that Peter Magyar’s speech was rather sparsely attended. Throughout the eight pages, the party leader appears in a total of three images.

Peter Magyar and team launch propaganda publication (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

The writing on the first page provided a quick summary of Peter Magyar’s speech delivered in Szekesfehervar.

On the next page, an unstoppable tsunami of promises begins, clearly aimed solely at winning votes. As part of this, the Tisza Party has co-opted the once popular Jobbik’s issue of resolving the problems of foreign currency loan holders. The leaflet promises a monthly compensation of 100 thousand forints to affected borrowers, described as moral compensation. However, it remains unclear what the source of funding would be, exactly how many people would benefit, and for how long.