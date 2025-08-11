PM Orban Posts from Surprising Location + Video

Viktor Orban appeared in a video posted to his social media from the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, the venue for the first major national rally of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK), set to take place on September 20.

We’re on a site inspection here with Bence Partos — we’re both members of the first digital civic circle. (…) This is where it will all happen, provided Bence keeps the technical matters in order and gets the event off the ground. We’re optimistic, and we’re expecting everyone — digital civic circles, first-class teachers,

Hungary's Prime Minister said. Bence Partos, a psychologist, added:

We welcome all our Hungarian compatriots who want to help protect Hungarian culture, identity and national consciousness in the digital space — so the digital conquest begins.

Finally, Viktor Orban noted that there will be speeches, music and everything that makes for a good afternoon.

As previously reported,

the event is free but requires prior registration. Attendance is exclusively for digital civic circles members. Capacity is limited, and if oversubscribed, places will be allocated by lottery.

Registration is available at this link.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)