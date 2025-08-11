Tamas Menczer: As Long As Viktor Orban Leads Hungary, Young People Will Not Be Taken to the Front + Video

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would send even 18-year-olds to the front, into the line of fire,” the communications director of the alliance of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) pointed out in his new video, responding to a question from an RTL Klub reporter.

“I just want to tell everyone, both 18-year-olds and older, that as long as Fidesz is in power, and as long as Viktor Orban leads this country, nothing like that can happen here,” emphasized Tamas Menczer, adding:

If it is not Viktor Orban leading the country, then everyone should get ready.

According to Tamas Menczer, the government’s position is clear: Hungary will not send soldiers to the Russia–Ukraine war and will not allow young Hungarians to be taken to the front.