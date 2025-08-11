ukrajnakényszersorozásMenczer Tamásháborúorosz-ukrán háborúOrbán ViktorVolodimir Zelenszkij
magyar

Tamas Menczer: As Long As Viktor Orban Leads Hungary, Young People Will Not Be Taken to the Front + Video

In his new video, the communications director responded to Ukraine having lowered military draft age. Volodymyr Zelensky would now send 18-year-olds to the front, but as long as Viktor Orban leads the country, nothing like that can happen in Hungary, said Tamas Menczer.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 11. 13:52
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would send even 18-year-olds to the front, into the line of fire,” the communications director of the alliance of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP) pointed out in his new video, responding to a question from an RTL Klub reporter.

“I just want to tell everyone, both 18-year-olds and older, that as long as Fidesz is in power, and as long as Viktor Orban leads this country, nothing like that can happen here,” emphasized Tamas Menczer, adding:

If it is not Viktor Orban leading the country, then everyone should get ready.

According to Tamas Menczer, the government’s position is clear: Hungary will not send soldiers to the Russia–Ukraine war and will not allow young Hungarians  to be taken to the front.

Ha nem Orbán Viktor vezeti az országot, akkor készülhet mindenki.

Ha nem Orbán Viktor vezeti az országot, akkor készülhet mindenki.

Posted by Menczer Tamás on Sunday, August 10, 2025

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/AP/Yevhen Maloletka)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Havas Henrik
idezojelekFacebook

Havas a „Tévedhetetlen”

Havas Henrik avatarja

Ha valakit érdekelne a 2026-os országgyűlési választás, hallgasson rám!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu