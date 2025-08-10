kormánySebestyén Józsefminiszter
Minister Visits Grave of Jozsef Sebestyen, Government Stands with Family of Murdered Man

Hungary's Minister for Culture and Innovation says violence can never be the way forward, and war is not a solution.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 10. 16:47
"We paid our respects at the grave of Jozsef Sebestyen, who paid the ultimate price — his life — because he refused to take up arms in the war, and who was beaten to death during forced conscription in Ukraine. His tragic fate cries out to remind us that violence can never be the way forward, and that war is not a solution. It is unacceptable and deeply inhumane," wrote Balazs Hanko in a Facebook post.

Hungary's Minister for Culture and Innovation stated: "We Hungarians stand with every one of our Hungarian brothers and sisters who suffer injustice and oppression. 

We stand with the family of Jozsef Sebestyen.

"We defend human dignity and raise our voices against bloodshed. Ukraine’s EU accession cannot be on the agenda under such circumstances. We consistently demand peace, and we consistently say no to war!" the minister posted.

As reported earlier, Jozsef Sebestyen, a Hungarian man from Berehove (Beregszasz), was forcibly conscripted and died as a result of beatings inflicted by recruitment officers. A video also emerged showing Ukrainian abductors torturing and verbally abusing the Hungarian man from Transcarpathia, as well as Jozsef Sebestyen’s own words. Before his death, he himself described the circumstances of the assault.

The minister also posted a video of the wreath-laying ceremony.

Cover photo: Jozsef Sebestyen (screenshot)

 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

