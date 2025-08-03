Notorious Left-Wing Jurist Calls for Revolution and Threatens the President + Video

The president must be threatened and blackmailed! This was the call to action made by Zoltan Fleck, lecturer at ELTE’s Faculty of Law, during an event organized by the Tisza Islands. Zoltan Fleck made the statement in the context of a possible opposition victory in next year’s elections, Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok wrote on social media.

I believe that if an opposition party wins the election, [...] the winner must immediately go to places where (well, it’s easy for me to say, because I’m not a politician, so it’s not my responsibility!) where they have to make promises, issue threats, blackmail the person in question—specifically the president [...] I will deny saying this,

began Fleck in what can hardly be called a subtle call to action. Throughout his talk, he repeatedly referred to the party supported by the Tisza Islands movement and its leader.

Zoltan Fleck (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

He continued saying:

We need a revolution, not a change of government.

"He invoked moral integrity as a core value of Hungarian society — and I fully agree with him, but right after this, he urges people to cast aside and abandon this very moral stance," Hungary's president wrote in response to the notorious left-wing jurist's ideas.

Zoltan Fleck Called For Violence

President Sulyok emphasized that Fleck attempted to justify his proposals, which were not only deeply unlawful but, in fact, called for violence, with the following:

Constitutionally, it is possible that the president, who is not required to appoint the leader of the majority party to form a government, could instead nominate the leader of the losing party. He can do this. Of course, parliament would not approve that prime minister. Then he tries again, and again fails, and finally dissolves parliament and calls for new elections. But can we imagine people allowing this to happen after an election victory?

"What are you calling for, Mr Fleck? Street fighting? Revolution? How will your words, your call to action, be interpreted? If there is anyone who will hear them," the head of state responded.