Kidnappers Hired by Zelensky Use Dirty Tricks for Forced Conscription

Forced conscription in Ukraine is becoming increasingly brutal. The Ukrainian state is no longer relying solely on official military recruitment offices; it is also hiring criminals to carry out kidnappings. These kidnappers, disguised in civilian clothing, are everywhere. In Transcarpathia, their presence has multiplied significantly.

2025. 08. 03. 14:53
TCK – a synonym for death in Ukraine. This acronym stands for the dreaded military conscription offices.

Kényszersorozás: Zelenszkij emberrablói senkit nem kímélnek
Forced conscription: No one is spared by the kidnappers hired by Zelensky (Photo: Jonas Roosens/ANP MAG)

Ukrainian men face horrific human hunts, constant hiding, and fear every single day. All of this is happening in a country that is a candidate for EU membership. For nearly four years now, men in Ukraine have been stripped of their rights: suffering, hiding, and, at best, surviving.

Forced conscription is growing in scale.

In order to gather enough men for the front lines, Zelensky and his deeply corrupt regime have gone so far as to recruit muscle from street-level extortion gangs, the mafia, and the lowest depths of the criminal underworld.

Since 2022, Ukrainian men have lived in fear of uniformed recruiters, who are commonly referred to by Ukrainians as Zelensky’s dogs.

Forced conscription: kidnappers disguise themselves as civilians

The latest trick is that kidnappers now attack their victims while dressed in civilian clothes. Men in hiding—those who nervously head to work or try to slip out to the nearest store—keep an eye out for uniforms. But the danger is greater than ever, as the hired gangsters, working with the TCK, seize them when they least expect it.

Transcarpathia is no exception. According to our sources, the Zelensky regime has also tapped into criminal circles here. From Berehove to Uzhhorod, from Mukachevo to Chop, they hunt for victims driving cars with Western—mainly Polish, Lithuanian, and sometimes Hungarian—license plates. They do this to deceive. 
Dressed in civilian clothing and using foreign-plated vehicles, they arrest conscripts—for a good sum of money. In exchange, they receive protection from the state, allowing them to continue their mafia activities—smuggling cigarettes, drugs, weapons, and collecting protection money—after meeting their daily “quota” of captives.


Kidnappers have appeared in small villages too

In Transcarpathia, the number of human hunts has visibly multiplied. In small villages and tiny settlements, they lie in wait until someone—unlucky enough—steps outside the fence.

In recent days, the hunt has become so intense in Transcarpathian villages that four or five people are taken each day. The kidnappers show no regard for whether someone is sick, has an exemption, or is caring for an elderly relative.

In Mukachevo, someone filmed TCK agents trying to drive into a military compound with a man they had shoved into a Polish-plated car. A woman desperately tried to save her husband, but it was in vain: the door of the reversing vehicle was shut on the conscript’s leg to keep him from escaping.

In Uzhhorod, teams sweep through busier streets and pounce on any man of conscription age. Civilian-clothed hunts are a daily occurrence here, too. Many people routinely start recording with their phones when TCK agents detain someone.

The number of deaths is also increasing. Many lose their lives while fleeing from the TCK. This week, in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, a man fell from a bridge and died a horrible death while trying to escape the abductors.

More and more people take the courage to confront the kidnappers, trying to rescue captured young men. Often, elderly women and men chase off the TCK. In Lviv, people drove off uniformed agents from the central train station as they were attempting to abduct a young man.

Cover image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

