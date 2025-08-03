TCK – a synonym for death in Ukraine. This acronym stands for the dreaded military conscription offices.

Forced conscription: No one is spared by the kidnappers hired by Zelensky (Photo: Jonas Roosens/ANP MAG)

Ukrainian men face horrific human hunts, constant hiding, and fear every single day. All of this is happening in a country that is a candidate for EU membership. For nearly four years now, men in Ukraine have been stripped of their rights: suffering, hiding, and, at best, surviving.

Forced conscription is growing in scale.

In order to gather enough men for the front lines, Zelensky and his deeply corrupt regime have gone so far as to recruit muscle from street-level extortion gangs, the mafia, and the lowest depths of the criminal underworld.

Since 2022, Ukrainian men have lived in fear of uniformed recruiters, who are commonly referred to by Ukrainians as Zelensky’s dogs.

Forced conscription: kidnappers disguise themselves as civilians

The latest trick is that kidnappers now attack their victims while dressed in civilian clothes. Men in hiding—those who nervously head to work or try to slip out to the nearest store—keep an eye out for uniforms. But the danger is greater than ever, as the hired gangsters, working with the TCK, seize them when they least expect it.

Transcarpathia is no exception. According to our sources, the Zelensky regime has also tapped into criminal circles here. From Berehove to Uzhhorod, from Mukachevo to Chop, they hunt for victims driving cars with Western—mainly Polish, Lithuanian, and sometimes Hungarian—license plates. They do this to deceive.

Dressed in civilian clothing and using foreign-plated vehicles, they arrest conscripts—for a good sum of money. In exchange, they receive protection from the state, allowing them to continue their mafia activities—smuggling cigarettes, drugs, weapons, and collecting protection money—after meeting their daily “quota” of captives.