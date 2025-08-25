Bence Retvari: The Left Always Hooks Up with a Foreign Entity + Video

“The things that left-liberal fact-checkers are pulling off are unbelievable,” host Balazs Nemeth said at the start of the show. He recalled that in a previous episode he had mentioned that the number of employed under the Orban government rose from 3.7 million to 4.7 million — an increase of one million. The leftist-liberals, however, claimed that the rise was actually from 3.8 million to 4.7 million.

All this is excellent, and considering the challenges — the coronavirus pandemic, three years of war, and the economic strength required to retain all these new jobs — this is a huge achievement for Hungary,

– parliamentary state secretary Bence Retvari responded.

Groundless Left-Wing Accusations

Regarding the fake news about Viktor Orban’s vacation, Mr. Retvari emphasized that Peter Magyar and the left do not care about any law or regulation; their only goal is to mislead their own supporters.

We’re talking about accusations that have no basis in fact or real data. In fact, even (Tisza MEP) Andras Kulja objected, asking why anyone would bring numbers and data into a debate. Indeed, numbers appear to bother them — especially since two years ago Peter Magyar cited these same numbers to praise how good things were, claiming there’s no better place for young people than Hungary because of the various aids and supports available,

– he recounted. The state secretary also said that the left always attaches itself to a foreign entity, from whom they expect help in election campaigns. “This is the difference between the national side and the globalist side. I think in recent years, this has become clear and obvious to everyone. For us, Hungary always comes first, always the interest of the Hungarian people,” he emphasized.

Responding to Lászlo Keri, a leading voice from the Tisza Party, who claimed that PM Orban wants to “survive as president,” Mr. Retvari stated:

As we used to say as kids: that’s wishful thinking. They want to give news readers the impression that Fidesz won’t win next year. But as we can see, Fidesz–KDNP remains strong and is still the frontrunner in next year’s election. Peter Magyar has long been saying that he has effectively already won the 2026 parliamentary election,

– he listed. He added that another major lie spread by Peter Magyar concerns the imminent departure of national economy minister Marton Nagy. Mr. Retvari emphasized that Peter Magyar is a tabloid-style politician who hears a rumor somewhere and tries to sell it as news. “He usually hears information from Viktor Orban’s family and, naturally, from the innermost circles,” he added, sarcastically.