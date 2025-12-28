Rendkívüli

Elhunyt Brigitte Bardot, a francia filmművészet ikonja

FacebookOrbán Viktorközösségi média
magyar

PM Orban Now Followed by 1.5 Million People on Facebook

In just one year, the Hungarian Prime Minister increased the number of his Facebook followers by more than two hundred thousand. Viktor Orban's success was driven to a large extent by the Fighters' Club and the digital civic circles, helping him reach even more users on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 28. 10:35
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor (Photo: MTI/Mathe Zoltan)
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor (Photo: MTI/Mathe Zoltan)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reached a milestone on social media, with 1.5 million followers on Facebook. Last December, this number was "only" 1.3 million, meaning that he has increased his follower base by more than 200 thousand in just one year. This growth is not surprising, given that the ruling parties and the Prime Minister himself have had an extremely active year.

Orbán Viktor elérte Facebookon a másfél millió követőt (Forrás: Képernyőkép/Facebook)
Viktor Orban has reached one and a half million followers on Facebook (Source: Screenshot/Facebook)

As highlighted in an earlier article, 2025 was a successful year for the alliance of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP), allowing the governing parties to move confidently into next years election campaign. The ruling parties achieved important victories in by-elections, and the political formation led by Viktor Orban is holding a confident lead according to the polling firm that most accurately predicted the outcome of the 2022 election.

The Fighters' Club and digital civic circles played a major role in this growth, enabling Viktor Orban to reach even more users on social media. It is telling that Peter Magyar, who tends to brag about his Facebook followers, has almost half as many followers as the Prime Minister—and this despite the fact that one of his MEPs wields significant influence over Meta, the company that operates Facebook, and does not shy away from using fake profiles.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor (Photo: MTI/Mathe Zoltan)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmagyar irodalom

Egy kis irodalom

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A mai világban, amikor nem lehet nyugodtan lenni a politika zajától, hasznos és jóleső lehet egy kis irodalom.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu