PM Orban Now Followed by 1.5 Million People on Facebook

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has reached a milestone on social media, with 1.5 million followers on Facebook. Last December, this number was "only" 1.3 million, meaning that he has increased his follower base by more than 200 thousand in just one year. This growth is not surprising, given that the ruling parties and the Prime Minister himself have had an extremely active year.

Viktor Orban has reached one and a half million followers on Facebook (Source: Screenshot/Facebook)

As highlighted in an earlier article, 2025 was a successful year for the alliance of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats (KDNP), allowing the governing parties to move confidently into next years election campaign. The ruling parties achieved important victories in by-elections, and the political formation led by Viktor Orban is holding a confident lead according to the polling firm that most accurately predicted the outcome of the 2022 election.

The Fighters' Club and digital civic circles played a major role in this growth, enabling Viktor Orban to reach even more users on social media. It is telling that Peter Magyar, who tends to brag about his Facebook followers, has almost half as many followers as the Prime Minister—and this despite the fact that one of his MEPs wields significant influence over Meta, the company that operates Facebook, and does not shy away from using fake profiles.