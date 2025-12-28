Rendkívüli

Elhunyt Brigitte Bardot, a francia filmművészet ikonja + galéria

kormánynavracsics tiborminiszter
magyar

Government to Launch Consultations on Reforming the Municipal System + Video

In January, the government will launch consultations on a comprehensive reform of Hungary’s municipal system. Tibor Navracsics, Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development, announced that the government decided on medium-term adjustments in response to requests from municipal associations, which will be discussed with mayors and local representatives. The goal is to develop a package of proposals that is acceptable to all stakeholders and would be introduced after the elections.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 28. 14:07
Tibor Navracsics, Hungary’s Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)
Tibor Navracsics, Hungary’s Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The government will begin consultations on making changes to the municipal system in January, Tibor Navracsics announced in a video published on his Facebook page.

Siófok, 2025. november 25. Navracsics Tibor közigazgatási és területfejlesztési miniszter beszédet mond az Aktív Magyarország konferencián Siófokon, a Hotel Azúrban 2025. november 25-én. MTI/Vasvári Tamás
 Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development Tibor Navracsics delivers a speech at the Active Hungary Conference in Siofok on November 25, 2025
(Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)

Based on requests and proposals from various local council associations, the government decided in the autumn to authorize the minister to begin talks on "a refinement of the municipal system in the medium term," explained the Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development. Tibor Navracsics emphasized that

preparations are currently underway, and at the beginning of January a series of consultations will be launched, similar to the process used for the Competitive Districts Program and the concept of the law on the protection of identity.

The government will begin discussions with municipal associations, followed by consultations with mayors, local representatives, county assembly speakers, and members of county representative bodies, the minister said.

Tibor Navracsics pointed out that

the aim is to ensure that after the elections, a comprehensive package of proposals on reforming the municipal system is created "that is acceptable to municipal stakeholders, government actors, and everyone involved."

Cover photo: Tibor Navracsics, Hungary’s Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmagyar irodalom

Egy kis irodalom

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A mai világban, amikor nem lehet nyugodtan lenni a politika zajától, hasznos és jóleső lehet egy kis irodalom.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu