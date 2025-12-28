Government to Launch Consultations on Reforming the Municipal System + Video

The government will begin consultations on making changes to the municipal system in January, Tibor Navracsics announced in a video published on his Facebook page.

Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development Tibor Navracsics delivers a speech at the Active Hungary Conference in Siofok on November 25, 2025

(Photo: MTI/Tamas Vasvari)

Based on requests and proposals from various local council associations, the government decided in the autumn to authorize the minister to begin talks on "a refinement of the municipal system in the medium term," explained the Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development. Tibor Navracsics emphasized that

preparations are currently underway, and at the beginning of January a series of consultations will be launched, similar to the process used for the Competitive Districts Program and the concept of the law on the protection of identity.

The government will begin discussions with municipal associations, followed by consultations with mayors, local representatives, county assembly speakers, and members of county representative bodies, the minister said.

Tibor Navracsics pointed out that

the aim is to ensure that after the elections, a comprehensive package of proposals on reforming the municipal system is created "that is acceptable to municipal stakeholders, government actors, and everyone involved."

