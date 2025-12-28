Istvan Simicsko: In an Unpredictable World, We Must Remain Predictable

"We are living in a very important, historically significant period as far as Europe’s fate is concerned. The world is in constant change and motion, and at times it feels as if unpredictability itself has become the only predictable thing. What we previously considered rational and normal is now labeled by other countries as wrong and completely irrational, while ways of thinking that border on madness are being called good. Everything around us has been turned upside down, and we must fight our daily battles on this difficult terrain," Istvan Simicsko said in his year-end interview with our outlet.

Istvan Simicsko, parliamentary group leader of the KDNP (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

The KDNP parliamentary group leader noted that they have gone through a very active period in parliamentary work. In 2025, several major pieces of legislation related to the protection of families and children were adopted, with Christian Democratic MPs among the proposers. First, he mentioned the fifteenth amendment to the Fundamental Law, which, among other things, states that Hungary protects the institution of marriage as a voluntary union between a man and a woman, and the family as the foundation of the nation’s survival. The basis of family relationships is marriage and the parent child relationship. A human being is either male or female. The mother is a woman, the father is a man.

We believed these rules are the foundations of our society and self evident, yet they provoked strong criticism and even attacks from the opposition. At the same time, in order to protect young people, we also emphasized in the Fundamental Law that the production, use, distribution, and promotion of drugs are prohibited in Hungary,

the politician stated.

Parliament Adopted Key KDNP Proposals

Istvan Simicsko also pointed out that in recent years, there has been increasing scientifically substantiated criticism of energy drinks, which have become a serious risk factor due to consumption habits among young people.

Something had to be done about this situation, which is why Parliament also adopted the law on protecting children’s health. Together with my fellow MPs Janos Latorcai, Istvan Hollik, and Lorinc Nacsa, we submitted this proposal last year to protect young people from the harmful effects of excessive energy drink consumption. The law prohibits the sale and serving of energy drinks to those under the age of eighteen and establishes sanctions for non-compliance,

the Christian Democratic group leader continued.