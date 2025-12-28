Rendkívüli

Elhunyt Brigitte Bardot, a francia filmművészet ikonja + galéria

kdnpsimicskó istvánfrakcióvezetőországgyűlés
magyar

Istvan Simicsko: In an Unpredictable World, We Must Remain Predictable

Istvan Simicsko, parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democratic People’s Party (KDNP), assessed the past year and looked ahead to the 2026 general elections. The stakes of the upcoming vote are enormous, the politician told Magyar Nemzet in an interview, as Hungarians will be deciding whether Hungary stays out of the war madness raging around it. Commenting on the Tisza Party, he said that if they were to come to power, they would certainly not govern in line with the interests of the Hungarian people, while the current government represents the will of Hungarians.

Máté Patrik
2025. 12. 28. 16:21
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"We are living in a very important, historically significant period as far as Europe’s fate is concerned. The world is in constant change and motion, and at times it feels as if unpredictability itself has become the only predictable thing. What we previously considered rational and normal is now labeled by other countries as wrong and completely irrational, while ways of thinking that border on madness are being called good. Everything around us has been turned upside down, and we must fight our daily battles on this difficult terrain," Istvan Simicsko said in his year-end interview with our outlet.

20250303 Budapest Simicskó István Országgyűlési képviselő, és a KDNP frakcióvezetője. fotó: Ladóczki Balázs (LB) MW
Istvan Simicsko, parliamentary group leader of the KDNP (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

The KDNP parliamentary group leader noted that they have gone through a very active period in parliamentary work. In 2025, several major pieces of legislation related to the protection of families and children were adopted, with Christian Democratic MPs among the proposers. First, he mentioned the fifteenth amendment to the Fundamental Law, which, among other things, states that Hungary protects the institution of marriage as a voluntary union between a man and a woman, and the family as the foundation of the nation’s survival. The basis of family relationships is marriage and the parent child relationship. A human being is either male or female. The mother is a woman, the father is a man.

We believed these rules are the foundations of our society and self evident, yet they provoked strong criticism and even attacks from the opposition. At the same time, in order to protect young people, we also emphasized in the Fundamental Law that the production, use, distribution, and promotion of drugs are prohibited in Hungary,

the politician stated.

 

Parliament Adopted Key KDNP Proposals

Istvan Simicsko also pointed out that in recent years, there has been increasing scientifically substantiated criticism of energy drinks, which have become a serious risk factor due to consumption habits among young people.

Something had to be done about this situation, which is why Parliament also adopted the law on protecting children’s health. Together with my fellow MPs Janos Latorcai, Istvan Hollik, and Lorinc Nacsa, we submitted this proposal last year to protect young people from the harmful effects of excessive energy drink consumption. The law prohibits the sale and serving of energy drinks to those under the age of eighteen and establishes sanctions for non-compliance,

the Christian Democratic group leader continued.

He also stressed the importance of family tax reliefs, which increased by 50 percent from mid summer, and the fact that childcare benefits (CSED and GYED) became exempt from personal income tax. He recalled that, in addition to tax exemptions for mothers raising three or two children, income tax exemption for mothers under the age of thirty is being extended to their full income, and infant care, childcare, and adoption benefits have also been made tax free.

We also pay attention to older citizens. In their interest, responding to requests from pensioner organizations, I initiated that stores larger than four hundred square meters be required to operate at least one non self service checkout, as automated checkouts cause difficulties for many elderly. This provision has now been included in the law on commerce,

Istvan Simicsko explained.

He also highlighted another significant KDNP proposal: Bela Mihalffy submitted an amendment to the architecture law to declare the Votive Church and Cathedral of Our Lady of Hungary and Dom Square in Szeged a national memorial site. "The KDNP believes that protecting our national and religious memorial sites for future generations is a matter of public interest. Dom Square and the surrounding church and educational complex are outstanding symbols of Kuno Klebelsberg's community preserving vision, which is why their legal protection is extremely important," the parliamentary group leader emphasized.

The MP underlined that their most important guiding principle is always to act in line with the interests of Hungarian families. Housing support schemes and the highly successful fixed 3 percent interest rate home loan help families realize their plans for creating a home, while the worker loan expands prospects for young people starting their career in blue collar professions.

 

Hungary Stands on the Side of Peace

The Christian Democratic parliamentary group leader noted that one of the most important and defining issues in Hungarian domestic politics is the Russia-Ukraine war.

This senseless bloodshed must finally be brought to an end. It is unacceptable that for nearly four years now, hundreds and thousands have been dying day after day in our eastern neighborhood. And what is the Western world’s response? More weapons must be delivered, more money must be poured into the conflict, voices calling for peace must be silenced, and the tension must be pushed to the extreme,

the politician stressed.

He made it clear that Hungary has said from the very beginning that a ceasefire is needed and disagreements must be resolved at the negotiating table. "We stand on the side of peace, now joined by the United States as well." 

Since 2022, we have consistently said that war rhetoric and meaningless sanctions solve nothing. They will not stop the Russian aggressors, nor will they lead Ukraine to victory. They will only increase the number of dead children, fathers, and sons day after day, while Europe’s economic and political outlook becomes increasingly bleak,

he added.

The parliamentary group leader underscored that European leaders should unite and support US President Donald Trump’s peace plan with all their power, so that, with appropriate security guarantees, the bloodiest conflict in Europe since the Second World War can finally be brought to an end.

 

The Stakes of the Election Are Enormous

"As next year’s parliamentary elections approach, Hungarians’ interest is increasingly focused on public life and political statements,"
Istvan Simicsko highlighted. Although there is officially no campaign period yet, the number of political gatherings has increased, and forces wishing to compete must lay their cards on the table and show who they are and what mandate they are seeking.

The stakes of this vote are enormous. Voters must decide not only what developments or changes they would like to see, but also whether Hungary stays out of the war madness raging around us,

the KDNP group leader said, referring to the European Union’s war rhetoric.

Regarding the alternative, he stated that voters will have to decide whether to board

whether to board the Brussels train, whose horn has long been blaring calls for war, whose chimney pours out the smoke of war psychosis, and whose boiler continuously consumes the billions of euros shoveled into it, along with Europe’s future and competitiveness. The tracks this train is speeding along are currently soaked in the blood of young Ukrainian soldiers, but if this horror does not stop, that could easily change, and Europe’s sons could also be fed into the grinder.

The politician emphasized that the government currently represents Hungary and the will of the Hungarian people. Guided by common sense, it says no to pushing the country into the senseless bloodshed.

This is a responsibility that affects not only us, but our children, our grandchildren, and the future of the entire nation,

he added.

 

Peter Magyar’s Circle Would Meet Western Expectations

According to the politician, it is a serious problem that the Tisza Party’s MEPs do not even attempt to represent the Hungarian position or communicate it to the Brussels elite that has taken them under its wing. Instead, their activity is limited to reading out clever statements pre-written by others.

We have long known that war requires three things: money, money, and money. If we look at the recently leaked austerity package of the Tisza Party from this perspective, it is not unreasonable to suspect that they truly mean to pursue armed action against Russia, and that they would make Hungarian families pay the financial cost and Hungarian youth pay the blood price. For this, Brussels and the domestic leftist-liberal forces provide them with every moral authorization and encouragement,

Istvan Simicsko underlined.

The KDNP parliamentary group leader said it is clear that the abolition of the thirteenth or fourteenth month pension, planned personal income tax increases, cuts to family support, and other levies all suggest that if Peter Magyar and his party were to come to power, they would certainly not govern in line with the interests of the Hungarian people. Due to their urge to comply, they would obediently fulfill the expectations of Western political and economic power centers at the expense of Hungarians. Part of Hungarian taxpayers’ money would end up with multinational firms or in Ukraine.

They do not dare speak openly about this yet, because as we know from them: first you must win the election, and after that, anything is possible,

the politician remarked.

 

The Parliamentary Group Leader Recommends Calm and Peace

Speaking about his expectations for 2026, Istvan Simicsko noted that every twenty five years the Catholic Church proclaims a Holy Year. Pope Francis proclaimed the current Holy Year, which lasts until January 6. That is why it is particularly sad that this year too has been marked by war. The Vatican has consistently stood up for peace, just like Hungary’s government. Now US President Donald Trump has put forward a sensible and good proposal to end the war.

However, he also pointed out that federalist plans are visible among Brussels leaders who want to create a United States of Europe with a Brussels-based power center. According to the parliamentary group leader, instead of this, the future of nations should be strengthened on the basis of mutual respect and cooperation.

The politician considers it important that Christian Democratic values are represented and protected, which the Fidesz-KDNP coalition government has further reinforced through its measures.

Elections are coming up in Hungary next year. Unfortunately, election campaigns do not always bring out the best in people, but I would recommend calm and peace to everyone,

he concluded.

Cover photo: Istvan Simicsko, parliamentary group leader of the Christian Democrats (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmagyar irodalom

Egy kis irodalom

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A mai világban, amikor nem lehet nyugodtan lenni a politika zajától, hasznos és jóleső lehet egy kis irodalom.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu