Another Politician Appears Alongside PM Orban on the Adriatic

More and more members of the government are turning up alongside PM Orban, who is spending his vacation in Croatia. After Balazs Orban, Zsolt Nemeth posted a photo with the prime minister, signaling that

the diplomatic activity remains in full swing.

Hungarian–Hungarian summit on the Adriatic,

– wrote the government politician, who made no secret of the fact that he was holding talks with Viktor Orban in Croatia. As is known, PM Orban shared a picture from his holiday on social media a few days ago, where he wrote:

"Victory Plan 2026, also accomplished by the evening."

As Magyar Nemzet reported, PM Orban's post referred to the fact that Balazs Orban, his political director, had exposed yet another falsehood by Peter Magyar. The leader of the Tisza Party had falsely claimed that the prime minister was relaxing on a luxury yacht. “Let the liberal whining begin!” – Balazs Orban wrote on his social media earlier in the day, after catching out the Tisza party chief. Drawing from his own habits, Peter Magyar tried to attack the prime minister by claiming he was on a luxury vacation. The truth, however, is that even during an entirely ordinary holiday, Viktor Orban still makes time for work.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban and MP Zsolt Nemeth (Source: Facebook)