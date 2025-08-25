egyetemEgyesült Államokszólásszabadság
Self-Censorship: Students Hide Their True Views

A new study has concluded that college students in the United States increasingly pretend to align with liberal views in order to succeed academically. Self-censorship is not uncommon at American universities, and that is no accident.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 25.
Illustration (Source: Pexels)
The recently published study was spearheaded by Northwestern University researchers Forest Romm and Kevin Waldman. Between 2023 and 2025, the researchers conducted 1,452 confidential interviews with undergraduate students at both Northwestern University and the University of Michigan to examine how ideological pressure influences students’ beliefs. They concluded that self-censorship is no longer the most worrying aspect of the students’ behavior – according to the international V4NA news agency.  

Fully, 88 percent of students admitted to pretending to harbor more progressive views than they genuinely endorse with the aim of succeeding academically or socially.

More than 80 percent of surveyed students reported submitting classwork misrepresenting their true beliefs, which means they chose to adjust their beliefs to the prevailing progressive narrative.

Regarding controversial topics such as gender, politics, and family, students consistently censored themselves. While 77 percent said they disagreed with the idea that gender identity should override biological sex in contexts like sports and healthcare, virtually none felt safe voicing that view.

Romm and Waldman argue that the climate of compliance in higher education undermines identity formation — replacing conviction with performance.

“These students were not cynical, but adaptive,” they wrote. “In a campus environment where grades, leadership, and peer belonging often hinge on fluency in performative morality, young adults quickly learn to rehearse what is safe” – they wrote.

Waldman told Campus Reform that one of the “most compelling” findings of the study is the “role of fear” in the findings, and that the same influences affect students and professors alike.

Our data suggest that many professors, concerned about professional repercussions or cancellation, engage in performative displays of progressive orthodoxy rather than authentic expression,

– Waldman said.

Romm added that, without open inquiry, “we risk continued erosion of social cohesion, growing distrust, and a decline in the cognitive skills necessary to navigate complex societal challenges.”

Self-Censorship: After Harsh Experiences, Students Prefer to Stay Silent

For many years, conservative students have faced backlash for their beliefs on college campuses, a situation that has only worsened under the current U.S. administration led by Joe Biden. The forced promotion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, the rise of cancel culture, and the spread of gender ideology have all contributed to this climate.

Olivia Krolczyk, a student at the University of Cincinnati, failed a mandatory DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) course because, in a paper, she used the term “biological women” and expressed the view that trans women should not be allowed to compete against women in various sports. Her professor labeled her work “transphobic, hateful, and bigoted,” claiming that the term “contributes to heteronormativity.” Krolczyk responded that she had been punished for her political beliefs.

Ryan Bomberger, a conservative activist and speaker who had been invited by a conservative student group at American University, was not allowed to deliver his lecture as the university leadership canceled the event following student protests. Protesters labeled Bomberger’s pro-life views and support for traditional family values as “anti-LGBTQ” and “hateful.”

At the University of Texas at Austin, a student faced disciplinary proceedings after stating in a classroom debate that immigration policy should be stricter and that the lack of border control “endangers American communities.” Another student called the remark “anti-immigrant” and “xenophobic,” leading the university to launch an investigation against him for violating the “safe campus environment.”

Last year, Fox News interviewed college students who said they felt unable to express conservative opinions at their respective institutions.

Belmont University student Mya Conrad described being “yelled at” by professors, while Wisconsin students William Blathras and Gaby Gerard reported not daring to express their views on campus, fearing academic consequences.

Trump Confronts Woke Madness

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has taken numerous steps to dismantle liberal dominance of opinion, the senseless and forced DEI programs, and the climate of repression prevailing on university campuses.

The president withdrew several hundred million dollars in federal funding from Columbia University because the institution failed to act appropriately against antisemitic, pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

As a precondition for restoring funding, the university was required to ban the wearing of face masks at protests, introduce new disciplinary procedures, and place the Department of Middle Eastern Studies under “academic supervision.”

President Trump froze $2.2 billion in federal funding for Harvard University after it refused to comply with government demands, which included eliminating DEI programs, overhauling admissions and disciplinary policies, and banning mask-wearing on campus. Princeton ($4 million), Cornell ($1 billion), Northwestern ($790 million), and Johns Hopkins ($800 million) also faced funding cuts due to the spread of antisemitism on their campuses and their continued maintenance of DEI programs.

Trump also reformed the higher education accreditation system to ensure it focuses not on “woke” ideology but on students’ performance in the labor market. The new regulation requires accreditation bodies to drop DEI requirements and instead concentrate on graduate employment rates and outcomes.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)

