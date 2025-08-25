FideszOrbán ViktorBöcskei BalázsMagyar Péter
Even Left-Leaning Pollster Agrees: This Summer Belonged to PM Orban

A growing number of signs appear to indicate that the 'Tisza myth,' construed by left-wing polling firms, is falling apart: after the head of the Publicus Institute admitted that Magyar Peter’s group had been overestimated while Fidesz had been underestimated, Balazs Bocskei, strategic director of the Idea Institute, explained that public sentiment could shift in favor of the governing parties, a trend supported by their latest survey. Mr. Bocskai emphasized that the summer was all about Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and that government measures could further strengthen Fidesz.

2025. 08. 25. 13:24
PM Orban arrives at the Civic Picnic, organized by the Foundation for a Civic Hungary, at the Dobozy Mansion in Kotcse, on September 10, 2022. Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
The myth propagated by the so-called “manipulation roundtable” that Tisza is the most popular party in domestic politics is visibly crumbling. A few days ago, Andras Pulai, director of the Publicus Institute — hardly known for government-friendly views — spoke with unusual frankness about how national surveys may distort and exaggerate the popularity of Magyar Peter’s party. He also noted that at the local level — in most individual constituencies — Fidesz is in the lead.

Shifting Public Mood

Recently, Balazs Bocskei, strategic director of the Idea Institute, elaborated on Rita Fekete’s podcast that public sentiment could shift in Fidesz’s favor in the coming period (video at 17:35).

This trend is also reflected in Idea’s latest public opinion poll. According to the data, compared with their previous measurement, Tisza’s lead over Fidesz among the voting-age population has dropped to less than half. While in their survey released at the end of May Magyar Peter’s party led the government parties by nine percentage points, the latest measurement narrows the alleged to just four points.

Measures Starting to Take Effect

Interestingly, Mr. Bocskei — who is mostly associated with the left — believes this dynamic could continue, partly due to government measures announced in recent weeks, but also influenced by the prime minister’s extremely active media appearances.

 “I dare say that this summer was all about Viktor Orban. Everything revolved around him, everyone talked about what he did, both pros and cons. […] In terms of effectiveness, it was a successful summer from Viktor Orban’s perspective,” the strategic director said. According to him, measures set to take effect in September — including the fixed 3% home loan available under the Home Start Program, a 15% pay increase for regional administrative employees, and expanded tax benefits for mothers — could further strengthen Fidesz’s position.

 

Tangible Government Competence

Mr. Bocskei also pointed out that these measures could enhance public confidence in Fidesz’s ability to govern. “These measures fit into the narrative that despite all difficulties, the past years have been years of prosperity, and maintaining this stability and predictability is what is at stake in the next election,” he evaluated.

Notably, left-leaning analyst firms on the manipulation roundtable—including Medián, Zavecz Research, Republikon Institute, and the 21 Research Center — have been competing to report on Tisza’s sharply rising popularity since last fall. Ironically, Median, once hailed as a flagship pollster, recently published data claiming that Tisza had already caught up with Fidesz even in the villages.

 

Massive Fidesz Lead in Individual Constituencies

Meanwhile, major pollsters such as Nezopont and Szazadveg have consistently measured a stable, several-point lead for Fidesz in recent months. Surveys in individual constituencies also show that government parties lead even more confidently at the local level.

For example, in Jasz-Nagykun-Szolnok county’s 2nd individual constituency, Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance stands at 40.4%, while the Tisza Party enjoys 25.8% support. In Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County’s 5th constituency, the ratio  is 38% to 27% in Fidesz’s favor.

 Prime Minister Viktor Orban told this year’s Bálványosi Summer Free University that he expects Fidesz–KDNP candidates to secure most individual mandates in next year’s election. 

According to him, under current conditions, government candidates would win roughly eighty individual constituencies, though the campaign goal is to secure 86–87 mandates.

