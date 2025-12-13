“‘Even Juvenile Offenders Deserve Better" — PM Orban Clarifies the Szolo Street Incident + Video

PM Orban has launched his year-end series of December interviews and has already given an in-depth interview to Mandiner. The conversation with Krisztian Lentulai will air on Sunday, but the outlet has already published a short excerpt. In this video segment, Mr. Orban speaks candidly about the truth at the Szolo Street institution.

“Szolo Street is a special institution.

It houses juvenile offenders; all of them have committed crimes, mostly serious ones, including homicide.

Essentially, it is a type of prison. What shocked all of us was that in a very difficult environment, a difficult situation was handled by a guard in a way that is unacceptable. What’s more, a crime was committed. There is no room for evasion here. Even a young criminal cannot be treated the way this guard treated the detainee. This is unacceptable, period,”

– PM Orban said in reference to the video that's circulated online.

He clarified that there are a total of five such institutions in the country, and that in recent days the interior minister has appointed uniformed police officers to lead them. He emphasized that oversight of these institutions has been transferred from the social administration to the prison service, where there is established expertise in operating such facilities.

Viktor Orban stressed that he expects the measure to result in police officers restoring order.



