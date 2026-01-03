New Era Dawns in Family Support + Video

Hungary launched Europe’s largest family tax-cut program in 2025, aimed at steadily reducing the financial burden on families with children. Measures introduced in recent months have already brought meaningful relief: as of July, maternity benefits (CSED), childcare benefits (GYED), and adoption allowances have become fully exempt from personal income tax, while from October, mothers raising three children receive lifelong income tax exemption.

Illustration (Source: Pexels)

Expansion 2026 : Support for Two-Child Families and Young Mothers

The next step, taking effect in January 2026, will affect an even broader group of families. The income tax exemption will be extended to mothers under 40 raising two children, while mothers under 30 will receive full tax exemption on their entire income even if they have only one child. The change will affect approximately half a million mothers, increasing their average monthly earnings by 109,000 forints—about 1.3 million forints (approx. €3400) annually for families.

This move is especially important for young families, who often face significant expenses and financial challenges in the early years of child-rearing. The income tax exemption represents substantial financial relief and may contribute to greater stability for young families while encouraging childbearing.