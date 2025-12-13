Hungary FM: Paks II—Progress is Faster Than Expected! + Video

“The construction of the two new units at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant is the long-term guarantee that Hungary’s energy transition will be secure, that we can protect the achievements of utility cost cuts, and that Hungarian families’ energy bills will not rise. We are now in a situation where there are neither U.S. nor European sanctions related to the construction of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant,” Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a video message.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

We have received all Hungarian regulatory permits, so we can now speed up construction. The first concrete will be poured into the ground on On February 5, and preparatory work is progressing faster than previously planned. As a result, we can begin building the reinforced concrete structure required for the first concrete pour not in January, but already today,

– he explained. “This reinforced concrete structure is a prerequisite for pouring the first concrete into the ground. In the coming days and weeks, a total of 133 tons of steel will be installed. All of this has been manufactured and pre-assembled by Hungarian companies and Hungarian contractors, meaning that many Hungarian firms will be strengthened by the construction of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant—not to mention the broader economy. Our own concrete plant has also begun operating within the power plant site,” he added.