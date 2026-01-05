PM Orban: We Offer Hungarians the Path of Peace and Security

"Just a few hours to go and the friendly chit-chat with distinguished representatives of the international press begins. There will be no shortage of topics," Viktor Orban highlighted on his social media page. The Hungarian Prime Minister is holding an international press conference at 11 a.m. In his post, the Prime Minister recalled that during the first days of this year, we received an important reminder that the liberal world order is falling apart. The election of President Donald Trump delivered the final blow to it, he pointed out.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at an anti-war rally organized by Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Szeged on December 20, 2025

(Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/ Zoltan Fischer)

In the post, Viktor Orban emphasized that the new world is still in the making. "More turbulent, less predictable, and more dangerous years are coming. In this situation, the Hungarian people must choose a path this April," he said.

One path leads into Brussels' dead end. This is what the Tisza Party represents. In exchange for a few pats on the back and for their parliamentary immunity, they would strike a deal with Brussels and carry out all of its requests. They say yes to war, to financing Ukraine, to resettling migrants, and to gender propaganda,

the Prime Minister pointed out.

In contrast, we offer Hungarians the path of peace and security. We do not want to send Hungarian young people to the front, and we do not want to ruin the country and the Hungarian economy. We have a plan and a clear intention to make Hungary a winner in the historic era ahead of us. Above all, this requires staying out of the war. For this, we are asking the Hungarian people for a mandate in 2026,

Viktor Orban stated.

Viktor Orban Awaits Questions

Viktor Orban is holding an international press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday, which can also be followed live on the Prime Minister’s Facebook page.

"I am looking forward to the questions," Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)