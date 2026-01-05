PM Orban: The Family Is the Greatest Value

"The family is the greatest value. We respect mothers, and we will do everything we can to support them," Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized on his social media page. The Prime Minister recalled that as of January 1 this year, personal income tax exemption was extended to mothers under the age of forty raising two children.

Photo: Pexels

However, not only mothers under forty with two children became fully exempt from personal income tax as of January 1 but also mothers under the age of thirty are now also exempt on their entire income. As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, the personal income tax exemption introduced in 2023 for mothers under thirty had until now applied only up to the level of the average wage, but this income cap has now been removed.

In practice, the measure primarily affects mothers under thirty raising one child, since mothers raising three or more children have already been exempt, and mothers under forty with two children have also been exempt since January this year.

Regarding the measure, Zsofia Koncz, State Secretary for Families at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, said that a further relief is that from 2026, mothers under thirty whose child was born before January 1, 2023 will also be eligible for the tax exemption. "With this measure, we will be able to help an additional 10 to 15 thousand families," she pointed out.

As a result of the personal income tax exemption for mothers under thirty, an average of 109,000 forints per month, or approximately 1.3 million forints per year, can remain in the family budget.

But this is not the end. The government has already decided on the next steps. In the coming years, the personal income tax exemption will be gradually extended to all mothers raising two children. Moreover, the government is supporting Hungarian families not only through tax exemptions for mothers, but also by doubling the family tax allowance, applying price caps, providing the 13th and 14th month pensions, offering the CSOK housing support scheme, and the Home Start program.