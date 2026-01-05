tiszanyugat - európábanigazság órájafideszkocsis máté
Mate Kocsis: The Tisza Party Is Preparing to Dupe Voters + Video

Brussels wants to topple Viktor Orban, because if the national government remains in power, they will not be able to carry out their war plans, Mate Kocsis said on the program The Hour of Truth. The parliamentary group leader of Fidesz also spoke about Peter Magyar being a puppet, and noted that those now gathering around the Tisza Party are people who held key positions in previous left-wing governments but have not been in power for 15 years.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 05. 15:21
Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz (Photo: Facebook)
Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz (Photo: Facebook)
Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, was the first guest of The Hour of Truth in 2026.

January is no longer a quiet season in politics, the nomination process is starting, and Fidesz will hold its congress on Saturday, Mate Kocsis said. Speaking about the special issue of the daily Bors and its ban, the Fidesz group leader said that judges have also joined in, and it is questionable whether this is acceptable. "When a judge makes it clear that he is not a right-wing voter, that is already familiar, but the current case is simply astonishing."

He added that the left-wing journalists association MUOSZ is full of communists, a dreadful left-wing gathering, and its behavior similar to that of the courts, namely that banning every piece of journalism critical of the Tisza Party is considered correct. This is unbelievable.

Moreover, he noted that the vice president of MUOSZ, like the judge concerned, is a person who downloaded the Tisza Vilag application. He added that if everything written in Bors were not true, then what was Zoltan Tarr talking about? As he put it,

the Tisza Party is preparing to deceive voters.

He pointed out that elections are about what each political force would represent in government.

No one would even know about the Tisza Party’s program, if it had not been leaked.

"How would voters otherwise know what the Tisza Party would do in government?" he asked. In his view, this draws attention to the fact that, just like communists, they would ban entire newspapers, while the courts would apply double standards. In this context, he mentioned that Magyar Hang wrote an article about how much more expensive cocoa had become, which was not true, yet no one is calling for banning the paper for an obvious falsehood. "They shamelessly mixed up 70-gram and 1,000-gram packages of cocoa, but that does not bother anyone," he said.

Bajnai Returns

The politician said that from ex-PM Gordon Bajnai’s point of view, things are indeed going in the wrong direction, since under his government the country was driven to the brink of bankruptcy, after which the national government restored order. Alongside Bajnai, left-wing figures such as Laszlo Keri were also mentioned, whom Mark Radnai described as "the first member of the Tisza Party."

Those gathering now are people who held key positions in previous left-wing governments but have not been in power for 15 years.

Peter Magyar, he said, prefers denying rather than admitting that all the failed left-wing figures are standing behind him. "Not a single person from the right wing has joined him," he added. "The program is left-wing, the experts are left-wing, even if Peter Magyar does not admit it," he stated.

Tisza Is Unpopular

Mate Kocsis took the view that a shift can be expected within Tisza in February, as the party’s main figures are barely known and 

their popularity indicators are extremely weak.

He added that there are left-wing analysts and journalists who already know that this will not work, and that public opinion pollsters are also adjusting their survey results in order to preserve credibility. He said it is no coincidence either that Budapest Mayor "Gergely Karacsony is warming up."

War on the Horizon

"Peter Magyar is a puppet, and the Tisza Party would be a puppet government," he said.

"Brussels wants to topple Viktor Orban, because if the national government remains in power, they will not be able to carry out their war plans,"

he explained, emphasizing that "even though Peter Magyar says he does not want war, he is a man on strings, a puppet."

Speaking about European support for Ukraine, he said it is a bottomless pit. The first 800 billion euros in aid is only the first in a long line, and Hungary’s share would also be a substantial amount, which is why Hungary refuses to participate. Humanitarian assistance has always been provided and will continue to be provided, 

but Hungarian money can only be sent to Ukraine if a Tisza government takes office.


New Year’s Eve in Europe

The program also discussed the fact that in several Western European cities, migrants attacked police officers. According to Mate Kocsis,

even those who do not like Viktor Orban acknowledge the Prime Minister’s approach to migration.

"We protect ourselves with both physical and legal border barriers, and thanks to this, such things do not happen in Hungary."

Western Europeans botched the issue, and even though they now see that it was a bad decision, it is too late,

he said, adding that our culture is being taken away openly and brutally when one cannot go out into the street with friends on New Year’s Eve.

The message is that you, Christian Europeans, will not observe Advent, you will not await the Savior, you will be afraid, and you will not celebrate the New Year,

he said. Today, he added, by attacking police units they signal that they are not afraid even of them, and this is how Europeans are being pushed out of their own living space and culture.

Peter Magyar did not react at all to the New Year’s Eve riots. As Mate Kocsis pointed out, he cannot react to such events. "The fact that he does not speak out is obvious, because he does not have permission to do so. They tolerate him lying about a few things at home and denying facts, but he is not allowed to issue statements," he said. He added that Manfred Weber himself stated that Peter Magyar must become the new face of Hungary.

The Road to Prison

Regarding the fact that Tisza Party supporters are voting among themselves on which Fidesz politicians they would put behind bars, Mate Kocsis said that there are communist traditions, and one of them is imprisonment. "Before every election, they get a little stimulus and launch votes like this."

"These are communists, there is nothing surprising about it. Their father was a communist, their grandfather was a communist too, and they believe that people should be put in prison. This is the communist reflex,"

he said, adding that in their world there is no debate, only prison.


