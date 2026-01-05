Mate Kocsis: The Tisza Party Is Preparing to Dupe Voters + Video

Mate Kocsis, parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, was the first guest of The Hour of Truth in 2026.

January is no longer a quiet season in politics, the nomination process is starting, and Fidesz will hold its congress on Saturday, Mate Kocsis said. Speaking about the special issue of the daily Bors and its ban, the Fidesz group leader said that judges have also joined in, and it is questionable whether this is acceptable. "When a judge makes it clear that he is not a right-wing voter, that is already familiar, but the current case is simply astonishing."

He added that the left-wing journalists association MUOSZ is full of communists, a dreadful left-wing gathering, and its behavior similar to that of the courts, namely that banning every piece of journalism critical of the Tisza Party is considered correct. This is unbelievable.

Moreover, he noted that the vice president of MUOSZ, like the judge concerned, is a person who downloaded the Tisza Vilag application. He added that if everything written in Bors were not true, then what was Zoltan Tarr talking about? As he put it,

the Tisza Party is preparing to deceive voters.

He pointed out that elections are about what each political force would represent in government.

No one would even know about the Tisza Party’s program, if it had not been leaked.

"How would voters otherwise know what the Tisza Party would do in government?" he asked. In his view, this draws attention to the fact that, just like communists, they would ban entire newspapers, while the courts would apply double standards. In this context, he mentioned that Magyar Hang wrote an article about how much more expensive cocoa had become, which was not true, yet no one is calling for banning the paper for an obvious falsehood. "They shamelessly mixed up 70-gram and 1,000-gram packages of cocoa, but that does not bother anyone," he said.

Bajnai Returns

The politician said that from ex-PM Gordon Bajnai’s point of view, things are indeed going in the wrong direction, since under his government the country was driven to the brink of bankruptcy, after which the national government restored order. Alongside Bajnai, left-wing figures such as Laszlo Keri were also mentioned, whom Mark Radnai described as "the first member of the Tisza Party."

Those gathering now are people who held key positions in previous left-wing governments but have not been in power for 15 years.

Peter Magyar, he said, prefers denying rather than admitting that all the failed left-wing figures are standing behind him. "Not a single person from the right wing has joined him," he added. "The program is left-wing, the experts are left-wing, even if Peter Magyar does not admit it," he stated.