Hungary FM: We Call on Mark Rutte to Stop Stoking Wartime Tensions

The NATO Secretary General’s latest statement is a clear sign that everyone in Brussels has lined up against U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace efforts, which is why the Hungarian government is calling on Mark Rutte to stop fueling wartime tensions, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto declared on his Facebook page on Friday.

2025. 12. 12. 11:21
Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)
In his latest post, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto highlighted that if anyone still had any doubts about whether common sense had completely disappeared in Brussels, then after the NATO Secretary General’s speech yesterday in Berlin, they could now be fully convinced.

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto responds to Mark Rutte’s remarks (Photo: AFP)

“Mark Rutte said some outrageous things: that we are the Russians’ next target, that they could be ready to attack NATO within five years, and that Ukraine’s security is our security,” he recalled.

The secretary general has never uttered such extreme statements before, but his sudden turn is a clear sign that everyone in Brussels has lined up against Donald Trump’s peace efforts. With his statement, NATO's Secretary General has effectively stabbed the peace talks in the back,

 – he emphasized.

FM Szijjarto stressed that Hungary, as a member of the North Atlantic alliance, rejects the Secretary General’s words.

“The security of European countries is guaranteed not by Ukraine, but by NATO itself! And Ukraine is fighting for itself, not for us,

 – he said.

“These kinds of provocative statements are irresponsible and dangerous! We call on Mark Rutte to stop fueling wartime tensions!!!

 – he underscored.
 

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

Horváth József
idezojelekamerika

Amerika irányt szab Európának

Horváth József avatarja

Vagy változtat eddigi politikáján Európa, vagy egyedül találja magát annak minden következményével együtt.

