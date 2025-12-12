Hungary FM: We Call on Mark Rutte to Stop Stoking Wartime Tensions

In his latest post, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto highlighted that if anyone still had any doubts about whether common sense had completely disappeared in Brussels, then after the NATO Secretary General’s speech yesterday in Berlin, they could now be fully convinced.

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto responds to Mark Rutte’s remarks (Photo: AFP)

“Mark Rutte said some outrageous things: that we are the Russians’ next target, that they could be ready to attack NATO within five years, and that Ukraine’s security is our security,” he recalled.

The secretary general has never uttered such extreme statements before, but his sudden turn is a clear sign that everyone in Brussels has lined up against Donald Trump’s peace efforts. With his statement, NATO's Secretary General has effectively stabbed the peace talks in the back,

– he emphasized.