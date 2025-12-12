beruházásMagyarországSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM Announces Major Investment

Four hundred new, highly skilled jobs will be created in Budapest as Janus Henderson—one of the world’s most significant asset managers—establishes its largest European Union hub and its first center in the region, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced in Budapest on Thursday, according to a ministry statement.

Sebők Barbara
2025. 12. 12. 16:44
Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto (Source: AFP)
At the announcement of Janus Henderson’s investment, FM Szijjarto reported that the British-owned asset management firm will establish a business services center in the Hungarian capital that will also carry out global functions, creating four hundred new jobs requiring high qualifications.

Szijjártó Péter: Magyarországon hozza létre legnagyobb európai uniós központját a Janus Henderson Forrás: Szijjártó Péter/Facebook
FM Szijjarto: Janus Henderson is establishing its largest European Union hub in Hungary (Source: Peter Szijjarto / Facebook)

In his speech, he emphasized that this will be the company’s largest center within the European Union and its first in Central and Eastern Europe—one that will rank as the third largest worldwide. He pointed out that Janus Henderson is launching a training program valued at 1.6 billion forints, to which the government is contributing 620 million forints in support, helping to develop the Hungarian workforce.

And Janus Henderson’s new global center in Budapest will not just help to ensure that more talented Hungarians can stay here, at home, thanks to their robust career prospects. It will also help us lure back a good number of talented Hungarians who sought their luck abroad,

– he said.

– “Our embassies in London and Dublin, in cooperation with the company group, are already preparing events where the firm will introduce itself to Hungarian talents working in these sectors in Great Britain, showing them that similar career opportunities await them back home,” he added. He then stressed that

the company has tens of millions of clients worldwide, and the assets it manages amount to twice the size of Hungary’s gross domestic product.

He noted that a similar investment was last announced in Hungary eight years ago, when another major global asset manager committed to establishing a presence. He also recalled that since 2014 the government has supported 48 major British investments, which have created more than seven thousand jobs in the country.

FM Peter Szijjarto welcomed the fact that, in terms of investment promotion, 2025 has become the third most successful year in Hungary’s economic history,

with numerous records set this year as well — for example, never before has so much investment arrived from the United States to Hungary in a single year as now.

In 2010 we defined Hungary’s economic strategy as a reindustrialization program. As part of this, the world’s leading manufacturing companies brought their major factories here. Production capacity grew so quickly that unemployment dropped from 13 percent to full employment within a few years, and today we can say that Hungary plays a decisive role in the key industries of the global technological revolution,

– Mr. Szijjarto dclared.

He also recalled that once these large production capacities were established, the next goal became a shift in the dimension of the economy—raising added value and technological standards, strengthening research and development content, and attracting as many jobs as possible to Hungary that specifically require and expect high qualifications.

As a result, Hungary has become the most attractive destination in the region for business service centers, where major international companies locate their global functions — from finance and IT all the way to engineering.

– “These investments provide excellent career opportunities for talented young Hungarians who speak foreign languages and have higher education degrees. Today, 245 such service centers operate in Hungary. They employ a total of 118,000 people, whose average age is 35, and 81 percent of them hold higher education degrees,” he foreign minister concluded.

