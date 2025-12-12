Hungary FM Announces Major Investment

At the announcement of Janus Henderson’s investment, FM Szijjarto reported that the British-owned asset management firm will establish a business services center in the Hungarian capital that will also carry out global functions, creating four hundred new jobs requiring high qualifications.

FM Szijjarto: Janus Henderson is establishing its largest European Union hub in Hungary (Source: Peter Szijjarto / Facebook)

In his speech, he emphasized that this will be the company’s largest center within the European Union and its first in Central and Eastern Europe—one that will rank as the third largest worldwide. He pointed out that Janus Henderson is launching a training program valued at 1.6 billion forints, to which the government is contributing 620 million forints in support, helping to develop the Hungarian workforce.

And Janus Henderson’s new global center in Budapest will not just help to ensure that more talented Hungarians can stay here, at home, thanks to their robust career prospects. It will also help us lure back a good number of talented Hungarians who sought their luck abroad,

– he said.

– “Our embassies in London and Dublin, in cooperation with the company group, are already preparing events where the firm will introduce itself to Hungarian talents working in these sectors in Great Britain, showing them that similar career opportunities await them back home,” he added. He then stressed that

the company has tens of millions of clients worldwide, and the assets it manages amount to twice the size of Hungary’s gross domestic product.

He noted that a similar investment was last announced in Hungary eight years ago, when another major global asset manager committed to establishing a presence. He also recalled that since 2014 the government has supported 48 major British investments, which have created more than seven thousand jobs in the country.

FM Peter Szijjarto welcomed the fact that, in terms of investment promotion, 2025 has become the third most successful year in Hungary’s economic history,

with numerous records set this year as well — for example, never before has so much investment arrived from the United States to Hungary in a single year as now.

In 2010 we defined Hungary’s economic strategy as a reindustrialization program. As part of this, the world’s leading manufacturing companies brought their major factories here. Production capacity grew so quickly that unemployment dropped from 13 percent to full employment within a few years, and today we can say that Hungary plays a decisive role in the key industries of the global technological revolution,

– Mr. Szijjarto dclared.