Hungary Among Europe’s Favorite Tourist Destinations

An article on this year’s summer tourist season appeared on a respected professional portal, which reported an unprecedented travel boom across Europe, writesthe Hungarian Origo news site. According to the publication, arrivals, bookings, and spending are hitting record levels in the Mediterranean region — Spain, Greece, Portugal — as well as recently in Croatia, and in Switzerland, Malta, Hungary, and Turkey.

Tourists can enjoy a rich program of activities (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

Why Are Foreigners Coming?

European tourists flock to Hungary because prices are affordable, the country offers rich cultural heritage, and travel promises diverse experiences. Recognition from the Michelin Guide further enhances Hungary’s international prestige.

Hungary is also safe, easily accessible, and visitable year-round.

In the first half of the year, more than 8.2 million guests stayed in Hungary,

spending a total of 18.9 million guest nights at accommodations. This represents an 8 percent increase in arrivals and a 5-percent increase in nights spent.

Experts highlighted that the tourism strategy focuses on increasing the length of stays and spending per guest,

making the country one of Central Europe’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.

Hungary Among Europe’s Leading Tourism Destinations

According to Hungary's Central Statistical Office (KSH), nearly 19 million guest nights were registered in the first half of the year, up 4.5 percent compared to a year earlier.

Foreign guest nights exceeded 10 million, representing growth of more than 6 percent.

Domestic travelers spent more than 8.7 million nights at home, up 4 percent from last year.

In June, 4.4 million guest nights were recorded, 5.1 percent higher than the same month a year ago. During the first quarter, certain months saw growth of 15–16 percent.

In early May, Hungary welcomed its five-millionth foreign visitor of the year,

a milestone never before reached.

What Makes Hungary Attractive?

Foreign tourists are increasingly happy to spend their money in Hungary, while domestic visitors are staying longer at accommodations.

Origo summarized the key factors drawing tourists to Hungary:

Affordability

Safety

Diversity

Easy accessibility

Hungary has already surpassed several Western European competitors in various metrics. The results have been strong so far, with the Advent and Christmas season still ahead.