Rendkívüli

Rengeteg gyanúsítottra csapott le a NAV a Lánchíd-botrány miatt indult nyomozásban

UkrajnaMenczer TamásSebestyén József
magyar

Tamas Menczer: We Want Justice!

The communications director of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance took to social media to respond to Magyar Nemzet’s report stating that no investigation will be launched into the death of Jozsef Sebestyen.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 04. 11:04
Tamas Menczer, communications director of the ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI / Attila Kovacs)
Tamas Menczer, communications director of the ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats (Photo: MTI / Attila Kovacs)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Zelensky in action. According to press reports, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation will not open an investigation into the beating to death of Jozsef Sebestyen, claiming there is not enough evidence, Tamas Menczer wrote on his social media. He added that

if this is true, it is outrageous and unacceptable. A Hungarian and EU citizen is beaten to death during forced conscription, and the Ukrainian authorities will not investigate. They want to sweep everything under the rug.

Mr. Menczer continued by pointing out that 

we won't just stand and watch this in silence. We demand the launch of an investigation and the punishment of those responsible! Silence makes one an accomplice. We want justice! Ukraine is only proving that it is not worthy of EU membership. First they beat a man to death, then they try to cover it up. We stand by the family of Jozsef Sebestyen.

As Magyar Nemzet already highlighted, according to our sources, no investigation will be launched into the death of the Transcarpathian man who fell victim to forced conscription. Before his death, Jozsef Sebestyen himself made a statement about the torture he had endured, and his family also reported on the man’s brutal mistreatment, which has been documented by photos and videos.

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekellenzék

Na, ha valakitől...

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Beszélj még, sötétke!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.