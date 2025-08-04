Tamas Menczer: We Want Justice!

Zelensky in action. According to press reports, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation will not open an investigation into the beating to death of Jozsef Sebestyen, claiming there is not enough evidence, Tamas Menczer wrote on his social media. He added that

if this is true, it is outrageous and unacceptable. A Hungarian and EU citizen is beaten to death during forced conscription, and the Ukrainian authorities will not investigate. They want to sweep everything under the rug.

Mr. Menczer continued by pointing out that

we won't just stand and watch this in silence. We demand the launch of an investigation and the punishment of those responsible! Silence makes one an accomplice. We want justice! Ukraine is only proving that it is not worthy of EU membership. First they beat a man to death, then they try to cover it up. We stand by the family of Jozsef Sebestyen.

As Magyar Nemzet already highlighted, according to our sources, no investigation will be launched into the death of the Transcarpathian man who fell victim to forced conscription. Before his death, Jozsef Sebestyen himself made a statement about the torture he had endured, and his family also reported on the man’s brutal mistreatment, which has been documented by photos and videos.