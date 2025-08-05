Ambassador Extends Thanks to Viktor Orban

The Israeli ambassador to Budapest expressed her gratitude to Viktor Orban on social media. In her post, Maya Kadosh also shared a quote from the Hungarian prime minister, who commented on the war in Gaza during a so-called Fighters' Hour, saying: "keeping the two-state solution on the agenda hinders agreements that could be reached. It is keeping an illusion on the agenda that reduce or excludes cooperation under the current conditions."

In her post, Maya Kadosh wrote:

Thank you, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, for your clear and courageous stance!

In an earlier exclusive interview with Magyar Nemzet, the ambassador had already expressed her appreciation for the Hungarian prime minister and his “zero tolerance” policy.

More and more Israelis are coming to Hungary, and to Budapest. We have over a quarter of a million tourists coming to Budapest. And even now, when the skies are closed and people are stuck in many other cities, on a daily basis, we - in Budapest - have more and more tourists coming from different, mainly Western European cities to Budapest, because they feel safer here.

After being stuck for weeks in Paris, or London or Amsterdam, they say they don't feel safe. They feel that maybe they are targeted. They see the demonstrations starting, so they're coming over here. This is for the Israelis. As for the local Jewish community, I think I haven't seen any community that's thriving the way this community thrives. Just think of the amount of exhibitions, events, community life, synagogue openings here in Budapest, and Hungary, overall . People don't have any fear to appear Jewish here. They are free to wear the kippah, or their traditional clothing. I see many dressed in traditional Jewish clothing. I see people speaking Hebrew openly in the street. I see that the synagogues are working, without any extra measure of security. Obviously, we are living in sensitive times, and the local police is really, really helpful in making sure that our communities are safe. But, in general:

it's very safe to be a Jew in Hungary.

Cover photo: Maya Kadosh, Israel's Ambassador to Hungary (Photo: Sandor Csudai)