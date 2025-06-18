Exclusive – Maya Kadosh: Iran's Goal Is To Wipe Israel Off the Map

– For the average viewer who may not fully understand the word antisemitism, let’s introduce the concept of global Intifada. Perhaps simplistically, we could break down the forces involved in this global Intifada into regions: in Iran its the government (a known sponsor of terrorism) and the Revolutionary Guard, in Lebanon it’s the Hezbollah, in Gaza it’s the Hamas, and in the West, it's led by the Free Palestine movement. What’s the driving force behind these, and what partnerships does Israel build to tackle these?

– We see this a lot at university campuses. It's usually not the single student who wakes up in the morning and decides that he's pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel. It's movements that have been sponsored by states for a long time. I think the Palestinians, and some of the Muslim world, saw that they cannot win over Israel in traditional wars, and that they will fail over and over again.

So they changed their strategy, trying go to put pressure on us through the legal and political sphere, and trying to isolate Israel - or the Israelis, or the Jews - with their boycotting campaigns.

The goal is clear: if they manage to make Israel an unwanted player in the international arena, then Israel will be "surrounded" and will disappear.

I think the Hungarians understand it very well that Jews have the right to have a country for themselves, just as any other minority, and that Israel is a democratic country that's fighting for its own existence, and it has the right to defend isself - and this is precisely what we are doing.

– Coming from a Polish family yourself, with Holocaust survivors. You've been to Budapest before your appointment, but now you're stationed here. When on the streets, what's your take about public security in Hungary? How safe is it for the Jewish community or Jews, in general, and is Hungary's zero-tolerance policy for antisemitism, in your view, a model to follow?

– First of all, personally, I salute Prime Minister Orban and what he's doing with the „zero tolerance” policy. You feel it in the street.

I think more and more Israelis are coming to Hungary, and to Budapest. We have over a quarter of a million tourists coming to Budapest. And even now, when the skies are closed and people are stuck in many other cities, on a daily basis, we - in Budapest - have more and more tourists coming from different, mainly Western European cities to Budapest, because they feel safer here.

After being stuck for weeks in Paris, or London or Amsterdam, they say they don't feel safe. They feel that maybe they are targeted. They see the demonstrations starting, so they're coming over here. This is for the Israelis. As for the local Jewish community, I think I haven't seen any community that's thriving the way this community thrives. Just think of the ahe amountof exhibitions, events, community life, synagogue openings here in Budapest, and Hungary, overall . People don't have any fear to appear Jewish here. They are free to wear the kippah, or their traditional clothing. I see many dressed in traditional Jewish clothing. I see people speaking Hebrew openly in the street. I see that the synagogues are working, without any extra measure of security. Obviously, we are living in sensitive times, and the local police is really, really helpful in making sure that our communities are safe. But, in general:

it's very safe to be a Jew in Hungary.

– On April 3rd, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu paid a visit to Budapest and met PM Orban. Hungary honored Netanyahu’s visit and announced that it would withdraw from the ICC, which it decribed as a political body, making the friendship deeper between the two countries. What are the main pillars of this deepening friendship, and what role is your embassy planning to play in this?

– I think both countries share the same values, which are - first of all - democracy. Second, it's the local identity. The identity of the Jewish state, or the Hungarian state, is something that we both respect very much.

Both countries reject any outside interference into what they view as building their national character, their own identity. Also, the personal friendship and the connection between the Christians and the Jews, the Christian and Jewish values and family values are very important to both leaders.

I hope that once we are over with this operation and war, I will be able, as an ambassador, to develop more people-to-people relations, that we will have that opportunity for more people to visit Israel, and to have delegations of students to come, so we can learn about each other, about each other's culture, and forge even closer economic ties.