Európai ParlamentmémMagyar Péter
magyar

Peter Magyar, a Member of the European Parliament's Agriculture Committee

A meme video has surfaced featuring Peter Magyar, the peasant boy from Buda, whose weed-identifying skills are truly one of a kind.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 08. 05. 14:11
This is Peter Magyar, a member of the European Parliament's Agriculture Committee
This is Peter Magyar, a member of the European Parliament's Agriculture Committee
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.
Magyar Péter, az Európai Parlament Mezőgazdasági Bizottságának tagja
Peter Magyar, Member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee

In the video, the urbanite MEP proudly identifies a plant in the field as a sunflower. The only problem? It's a weed.

Peter Magyar Against Hungarian Farmers

From an agricultural economics perspective, it would be beneficial if tens of thousands of family farms were to disappear and farmland were to become concentrated in the hands of those who "understand modern farming," Gyorgy Rasko said in an interview, commenting on the EU's agricultural reform. Peter Magyar's agricultural advisor took the view that that Hungary should prepare for farming to be done "more professionally" from 2028 onward, as Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece.  In Brussels, Magyar has also opposed area-based subsidies as a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee.

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekFelföldi József

Nézzük meg időrendben!

Felföldi József vállalkozó esete az uniós és kormánytámogatással és a bírósággal.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.