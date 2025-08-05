Peter Magyar, a Member of the European Parliament's Agriculture Committee

Peter Magyar, Member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee

In the video, the urbanite MEP proudly identifies a plant in the field as a sunflower. The only problem? It's a weed.

Peter Magyar Against Hungarian Farmers

From an agricultural economics perspective, it would be beneficial if tens of thousands of family farms were to disappear and farmland were to become concentrated in the hands of those who "understand modern farming," Gyorgy Rasko said in an interview, commenting on the EU's agricultural reform. Peter Magyar's agricultural advisor took the view that that Hungary should prepare for farming to be done "more professionally" from 2028 onward, as Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece. In Brussels, Magyar has also opposed area-based subsidies as a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee.