Hungary FM: Ukrainians Admit to Beating a Hungarian to Death

Hungary FM: Ukrainians Admit to Beating a Hungarian to Death

Ukrainian authorities have refused to launch an investigation into the case of a Hungarian man who was beaten to death. According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, the refusal is a tacit admission that abuse during forced conscription in Ukraine has become an institutionalized practice.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 08. 06. 14:22
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
The Ukrainian authorities refused the launch of an investigation into the case of Jozsef Sebestyen, who was beaten to death during forced conscription, stated Peter Szijjarto. The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said this amounts to an acknowledgment that such incidents are not isolated, but part of a state-approved system.

Forced conscription in Ukraine is institutionalized by the state, and Brussels’ silence is equivalent to approval, according to Peter Szijjarto  (Source: Facebook)

It’s an Institutionalized State Practice, According to Peter Szijjarto

Speaking on the program Fighters' Hour, the minister stated: by refusing to investigate, they have essentially admitted that forced conscription in Ukraine, involving physical violence and even beating to death, is a process that is state-institutionalized, state-approved, state-ordered, and state-executed.

Peter Szijjarto took the view that in any civilized and normal country, a case like this would immediately lead to an investigation, and the perpetrators, along with their superiors, would be brought to justice.

"In contrast, in Ukraine, everyone turns a blind eye and no one dares to talk about it. And if someone is beaten to death, they simply refuse prosecute," he said, emphasizing that 

forced conscription there is a tool used by the state. A country like that not only has no place in the European Union, it cannot even be considered to belong to civilized nations.

 

Brussels’ Silence Is Tantamount to Approval

Peter Szijjarto also criticized Brussels for its lack of response, saying:

Not a single word has come out of Brussels to this day condemning forced conscription. Not one word has been said about the fact that a Hungarian citizen—an EU citizen—was beaten to death during forced conscription in Ukraine.

He added:

All of this is happening with Brussels’ tacit or expressed support.

According to the minister, it is with Brussels turning a blind eye and either tacitly or openly approving that people are assaulted, humiliated, abducted, and in some cases beaten to death in Ukraine. Szijjarto also recalled that Hungary had initiated sanctions against the responsible Ukrainian officials, but Brussels has not even responded to the request. He also questioned the justification for the ongoing aid to Ukraine, arguing that the claim that Ukraine is defending Europe is false:

The Ukrainians are not defending us, as no one has attacked us.

He emphasized:

Ukraine is defending itself, its own territory, its own sovereignty, and its own territorial integrity. That has nothing to do with us.

In his view, Brussels is attempting to create a climate across Europe to induce people to feel a moral obligation to support Ukraine.

Brussels Wants to Sweep Away the Hungarian Government

Later in the discussion, Szijjarto spoke about illegal migration. He recalled that in 2015, CNN and other supposedly credible, unbiased Western media outlets reported on innocent children and mothers, while hooded, testosterone-filled, battle-hardened, well-built men between the ages of 20 and 40 were attacking police officers.

He stated that by now it’s clear: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump managed to stop illegal migration, while in Western Europe, parallel societies have emerged and people are afraid to go out at night.

Regarding the recent ruling by the European Court of Justice, Szijjarto said it essentially makes it impossible to deport illegal immigrants.

They want to sweep us away so they can push through Brussels' policies here in Hungary, like admitting illegal migrants, which we’ve resisted until now,

he said.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

