Brussels’ Silence Is Tantamount to Approval

Peter Szijjarto also criticized Brussels for its lack of response, saying:

Not a single word has come out of Brussels to this day condemning forced conscription. Not one word has been said about the fact that a Hungarian citizen—an EU citizen—was beaten to death during forced conscription in Ukraine.

He added:

All of this is happening with Brussels’ tacit or expressed support.

According to the minister, it is with Brussels turning a blind eye and either tacitly or openly approving that people are assaulted, humiliated, abducted, and in some cases beaten to death in Ukraine. Szijjarto also recalled that Hungary had initiated sanctions against the responsible Ukrainian officials, but Brussels has not even responded to the request. He also questioned the justification for the ongoing aid to Ukraine, arguing that the claim that Ukraine is defending Europe is false:

The Ukrainians are not defending us, as no one has attacked us.

He emphasized:

Ukraine is defending itself, its own territory, its own sovereignty, and its own territorial integrity. That has nothing to do with us.

In his view, Brussels is attempting to create a climate across Europe to induce people to feel a moral obligation to support Ukraine.