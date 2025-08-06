BrüsszelUkrajnaOrbán Viktor
Ukrainian MP Acknowledges Viktor Orban Is Right

It’s time for Europe to break with misconceptions and focus on real problems, said Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk. Viktor Orban's words are absolutely rational, he posted, while Brussels and Kyiv continue to base their policies on the myth of a “Russian threat".

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 08. 06. 12:28
Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk (Source: X)
Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk (Source: X)
Artem Dmytruk, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, shared his views on the Hungarian Prime Minister’s recent statements on social media. Viktor Orban’s remarks are "absolutely rational," he wrote in his post.

Orbán Viktor szavaival ért egyet Artem Dmitruk ukrán képviselő, aki szerint Kijev és Brüsszel mítoszokra építi politikáját az orosz fenyegetésről.
 Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk agrees with Viktor Orban, saying Kyiv and Brussels are building their policies around myths about the Russian threat (Photo: AFP)

The politician quoted PM Orban as saying:

The assumption that the Russians will come and occupy us is unrealistic. We must not base our political decisions on this myth, as unrealistic assumptions only lead to false, incomplete decisions.

In his post, Dmytruk also recalled a recent discussion he had at the University of Cambridge with Tuomas Malinen, a Finnish economist, an expert on financial crises and geopolitics. Among other topics, they talked about European risks, Ukraine, NATO, and the future of the financial system.

He Quoted Viktor Orban with Approval

The Ukrainian MP stated: "It’s long overdue for Europe to throw the worn-out mantra 'Russia is about to invade' into the trash, and start dealing with its real problems. Among those problems, he listed economic crisis, uncontrolled migration, skyrocketing utility prices, demographic collapse and loss of identity.

But instead of solving these issues, the same fairy tales are told again and again. Every failure, every case of corruption, every display of political impotence is covered by one excuse: 'Russia is to blame. Russia will attack,'

he wrote. As a conclusion, the politician added:

This is no longer politics. It's a diagnosis.

 

Cover photo: Ukrainian MP Artem Dmytruk (Source: X)

