Viktor Orban Meets with Milorad Dodik

"Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, is in Budapest. President Dodik was sentenced because he refuses to dance to Brussels’ tune," Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. The Hungarian Prime Minister, who received Milorad Dodik at his office, emphasized:
Hungary does not accept this decision.
The Hungarian government respects the sovereignty of Western Balkan countries and stands by democratically elected leaders, and this also applies to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto following Dodik’s visit. He noted that Europe today is full of security risks and crisis zones that could endanger the security of the entire continent.
Of course, these days we most often talk about Ukraine and the ongoing war there, but the Western Balkans is also right here in our immediate neighborhood. We Hungarians know full well what a difference it makes for the continent's security whether the Western Balkans is peaceful and calm, or the opposite,
he stressed.