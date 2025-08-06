Viktor Orban Meets with Milorad Dodik

"That’s why we Hungarians, living next to the Western Balkans, have a vested interest in ensuring peace, stability, and order in the region. This requires everyone to respect the sovereignty of Western Balkan countries, respect the decisions of Western Balkan peoples, and respect the leaders they elect," he warned.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that external interference in the region has never led to positive outcomes, as history has shown many times.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina is also exposed to such external interference. A person who was never elected and was appointed from outside holds decision-making powers that can override democratic processes. This situation has unfortunately not helped stability in recent times," he added.

He then reiterated that Hungary respects the sovereignty of Western Balkan countries and the decisions of their peoples. This applies to Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole and to both of its entities.