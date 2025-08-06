boszniai Szerb KöztársaságOrbán ViktorMilorad Dodik
Viktor Orban Meets with Milorad Dodik

President Dodik was sentenced because he refuses to dance to Brussels’ tune, wrote the Hungarian Prime Minister on social media. Viktor Orban received the President of the Republika Srpska in his office.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 06. 11:07
"Milorad Dodik, President of Republika Srpska, is in Budapest. President Dodik was sentenced because he refuses to dance to Brussels’ tune," Viktor Orban  wrote on his social media page. The Hungarian Prime Minister, who received Milorad Dodik at his office, emphasized:

Hungary does not accept this decision.

The Hungarian government respects the sovereignty of Western Balkan countries and stands by democratically elected leaders, and this also applies to Bosnia and Herzegovina and the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik,  stated Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto following Dodik’s visit. He noted that Europe today is full of security risks and crisis zones that could endanger the security of the entire continent.

Of course, these days we most often talk about Ukraine and the ongoing war there, but the Western Balkans is also right here in our immediate neighborhood. We Hungarians know full well what a difference it makes for the continent's security whether the Western Balkans is peaceful and calm, or the opposite,

he stressed.

"That’s why we Hungarians, living next to the Western Balkans, have a vested interest in ensuring peace, stability, and order in the region. This requires everyone to respect the sovereignty of Western Balkan countries, respect the decisions of Western Balkan peoples, and respect the leaders they elect," he warned.

Peter Szijjarto emphasized that external interference in the region has never led to positive outcomes, as history has shown many times.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina is also exposed to such external interference. A person who was never elected and was appointed from outside holds decision-making powers that can override democratic processes. This situation has unfortunately not helped stability in recent times," he added.

He then reiterated that Hungary respects the sovereignty of Western Balkan countries and the decisions of their peoples. This applies to Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole and to both of its entities.

"So, the decision made by the Serbs living in Bosnia and Herzegovina regarding their leader must be respected by everyone. If democratic decisions are overridden in the Western Balkans through external interference, that is always dangerous and always harmful," he stressed.

Finally, the minister reaffirmed that the Hungarian government stands by democratically elected leaders and thus stands by Milorad Dodik.

He has always been a good friend and a reliable ally. Cooperation between Hungary and Republika Srpska has always been based on mutual respect and has benefited both sides. We are ready to maintain this cooperation, and we firmly support the right of  people in the Western Balkans to make sovereign decisions about their leaders and their  future,

he said in conclusion.

Cover photo: President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

