Rendkívüli

Őrizetbe vették az Orbán Viktor megöletését tervező férfit

TiszaErdélyMagyar Péter
magyar

Peter Magyar Throws a Tantrum That Costs the Locals in Transylvania

No one notified the residents of the Transylvanian village of Nagyadorjan about Peter Magyar’s Tisza camp, but they ended up paying the price. His tantrum resulted in a fine.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 06. 16:09
Tisza-tábor Erdélyben Facebook
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, after Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, arrived in the Transylvanian village of Nagyadorjan (Adrianu Mare) for his party’s lightly attended event, he called the police on the locals who were celebrating the end of harvest—because their music bothered him. His outburst ended in fines.

Magyar Péter erdélyi Tisza-tábor Facebook
The Romanian police fined the locals of Nagyadorjan after Peter Magyar’s team called them in

The locals were holding a traditional post-harvest celebration when Peter Magyar arrived in the village. But the festivities didn’t go uninterrupted. "Since the locals had finished the harvest, they organized a free afternoon celebration at the stubble field. I don’t know how much this disturbed Peter Magyar’s event," said Karoly Karacsony, the local mayor, in an interview with HirTV.

We live in the countryside, and I’m sorry, but when someone drinks a glass of palinka or wine, they like to have a bit of music too. Apparently, that music is what bothered Peter Magyar and his audience, and then they called the police.

The mayor added that the Tisza Party leader held the event on private property, and they had received no prior notice that the political party was coming to the village.

Speaking to Kronika Online, Karoly Karacsony, mayor of Nyaradgalfalva (called Galesti in Romanian, which administratively includes Nagyadorjan), gave more details about what happened.

The mayor said the Tisza camp’s organizers only informed the authorities officially on Thursday, the opening day, about what was happening. He highlighted that 

they received no prior official notice, so they had no idea that a multi-day political event would be taking place in the village. And even when the notice came, it wasn’t under the name of the Tisza Party, but rather under the neutral-sounding name of ‘Community Dialogue Camp.’

Because the event was held on private land, no municipal approval was required, so the organizers never contacted local officials, the municipal government, or even neighboring landowners whose fields bordered the site.

The Locals Got Fined

As already mentioned, a second event was happening nearby at the same time, the local harvest celebration.

Mayor Karoly Karacsony emphasized that this was not a formal public event, just a traditional community gathering. He was invited to attend as mayor and did so. Since the event was also held on private land, he did not consider a permit or formal reporting necessary.

He added that it remains unclear who exactly called the police, since the police said it was the property owner, but the owner denied making any report.

In the end, the responsibility landed on Karoly Karacsony himself: he was fined 500 lei by the authorities, which he says he has already paid.

Regarding the fine he was handed for disturbing peace, the mayor commented: it's true they were celebrating, but he firmly believes there was no intentional disorderly conduct.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar speaks at the Tisza camp (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekgaz

A Péter kertész lesz

És itt van a kedvenc versikéje.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu