Peter Magyar Throws a Tantrum That Costs the Locals in Transylvania

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, after Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, arrived in the Transylvanian village of Nagyadorjan (Adrianu Mare) for his party’s lightly attended event, he called the police on the locals who were celebrating the end of harvest—because their music bothered him. His outburst ended in fines.

The locals were holding a traditional post-harvest celebration when Peter Magyar arrived in the village. But the festivities didn’t go uninterrupted. "Since the locals had finished the harvest, they organized a free afternoon celebration at the stubble field. I don’t know how much this disturbed Peter Magyar’s event," said Karoly Karacsony, the local mayor, in an interview with HirTV.

We live in the countryside, and I’m sorry, but when someone drinks a glass of palinka or wine, they like to have a bit of music too. Apparently, that music is what bothered Peter Magyar and his audience, and then they called the police.

The mayor added that the Tisza Party leader held the event on private property, and they had received no prior notice that the political party was coming to the village.