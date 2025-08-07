Szánthó MiklósLengyelországAlapjogokért Központkarol nawrocki
magyar

New Polish President, New Ally: Karol Nawrocki's Inauguration Sends Strong Message to Hungary

Although Poland’s political elite is divided, society consistently follows the voice of common sense. A clear proof of this is the inauguration of Poland’s new president, Karol Nawrocki. Miklos Szanho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, emphasized that if Nawrocki had not won, the globalist camp, led by Donal Tusk, could have gained unlimited powers.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 07. 13:21
Miklos Szanho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)
Miklos Szanho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Miklos Szanho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, commented on the swearing-in ceremony from Warsaw, saying: "Karol Nawrocki’s victory is of enormous significance for Hungary and Hungarian sovereigntist forces. Another right-wing, patriotic, and sovereigntist president has taken the helm in Poland."

Szánthó Mikló
Miklos Szanho: If Nawrocki hadn’t won, the globalist camp, led by Donald Tusk, could have gained full powers.
In the photo: Polish President Karol Nawrocki at the swearing-in ceremony (Photo: AFP/Wojtek Radwanski)

According to Szanho,  had Nawrocki lost, the globalist camp—under Donald Tusk’s leadership—could have gained absolute power once and for all. Moreover, he added:

If Nawrocki hadn’t won, the local outpost of the globalists—Poland’s home-grown Peter Magyar, that is, Donald Tusk—might truly have believed he could do anything.

The director general pointed out that Tusk and his allies, playing into the hands of the globalist forces of the European People’s Party, have already been working to dismantle democracy: imprisoning opposition politicians, stifling the media, and using the rule of law as a mere tool for political vendettas. In contrast, Nawrocki’s election is a clear signal:

Nawrocki’s victory shows that even a well-organized globalist network, which in both Hungary and Poland has come to the support of the local leftist-liberal candidate, can be defeated by sovereigntist forces,

Miklos Szanho said. "The globalist network and their local agents lost in Poland, and clearly they can be—and will be—defeated in Hungary too," he stated, adding that there’s little difference between Donald Tusk and Peter Magyar; both are handled by Brussels and Manfred Weber.

Miklos Szanho: Karol Nawrocki can once again deepen the centuries-old Polish–Hungarian friendship

From a geopolitical perspective, it’s highly significant that Poland’s top leader is not a globalist liberal politician, but a patriotic, sovereigntist head of state. In Karol Nawrocki, Warsaw has a president who not only represents national interests but may also help restore the centuries-old Polish–Hungarian friendship, which was severely damaged in recent years by Donald Tusk and his allies.

The Polish president's powers range from appointing ambassadors and signing international treaties to vetoing legislation. Unlike the Hungarian system, in Poland, if the president vetoes a law passed by parliament, it can only be overridden with a three-fifths majority, which the Tusk government does not have.

Therefore, Nawrocki can act as a counterbalance to the globalist rampage that has begun in Poland recently, a demonstration of what the left is capable of when it seizes power,

Szanho emphasized.

As for Brussels, Nawrocki’s rise is significant from both European and international political perspectives. As he emphasized in his inauguration speech, the president stands for national identity, national traditions, and normalcy. At the same time, he opposes Brussels' centralization ambitions, gender ideology, globalism, and globalists. On the issue of supporting Ukraine, he represents a far more moderate stance—much closer to the Hungarian right’s position—than that of the Polish mainstream,

said the general director of the Center for Fundamental Rights.

Nawrocki recently stated in an interview with Mandiner that he does not support Ukraine's accession to the EU. These are important words coming from the president of one of the EU’s largest member states, Szanho pointed out.

Even if this doesn’t turn the tide overnight, it’s clear that in Karol Nawrocki, Hungary has gained another ally on the international stage,

Miklos Szantho noted.

Much like Hungarian society, Polish society desires peace, calm, and security,

the director general summarized the domestic political situation in Poland.

Regarding the Russia–Ukraine war, public opinion in Poland is shifting compared to the initial enthusiasm, with anti-war voices growing stronger and support for Ukraine’s EU accession waning,

he explained. These voices are gaining ground not only within the Confederation party but also within the ranks of Law and Justice (PiS), and "Karol Nawrocki is certainly no war hawk."

I see that while the Polish political elite is divided and the political scene in Poland is much more fragmented than in Hungary, on issues like migration, the fight against woke and gender ideology, and now the war in Ukraine, it’s clear that Polish society represents the voice of common sense,

Miklos Szantho said in conclusion.

Cover photo: Miklos Szanho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekBayer Zsolt

A mi kis Micsurinunk

Publicistánk legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu