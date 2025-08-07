Rendkívüli

Napokon belül találkozik Trump és Putyin – itt a bejelentés

Hungary Rides New Wave in Nuclear Era

Small modular reactors (SMRs), with their quicker deployability, passive safety systems and potential for decentralized power generation, could become one of the key technologies of the future. By adopting the American solution, Hungary is positioning itself with good timing on the new development trajectory of nuclear electricity generation.

2025. 08. 07. 10:56
Special attention is paid to environmental protection at the currently operating nuclear power plant (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
Hungary has begun preparations for the introduction of small modular reactors (SMRs). Hunatom, the nuclear technology development company affiliated with the Paks II project group, has signed an agreement with Polish firm Synthos Green Energy, which holds the Central European rights to GE Hitachi’s American technology. Under the agreement, technological, legal, financial and infrastructure groundwork will begin to enable Hungary to benefit from SMR technology in the future.

Illustration. (Photo: Northfoto)

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, SMRs are suitable for meeting the increased industrial energy demands—particularly those arising from large-scale battery industry investments - reliably and in environmentally conscious fashion. Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that building multiple large nuclear power plants is not a realistic option for a country the size of Hungary, while these smaller, more flexible modular solutions are a viable alternative.

Easier to Deploy, Different Technology

The main feature of SMRs is modularity: the power plants are built from prefabricated units, allowing them to be deployed much faster than traditional reactors. GE Hitachi's BWRX–300 boiling water reactor produces up to 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity, and can be built in two to three years—compared to the 10–12 years typically needed for conventional reactors. However, this is contingent on mass production, with the initial projects still taking several years, emphasized Attila Aszodi, professor at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, in an interview with InfoRadio.

Aszodi also explained how this technology differs from the pressurized water reactors used in Paks: in the boiling water model, the cooling water turns to steam directly within the reactor, which is then fed to the turbine. This allows for a simpler system with fewer components and faster commissioning.

The safety system was also a key focus during design: SMRs follow the principle of passive safety, meaning the reactor can cool itself without external power in the event of a malfunction. The GE Hitachi model can self-cool for up to seven days, significantly increasing public and regulatory acceptance.

Global Developments Underway

GE Hitachi’s SMR technology is currently being used in Canada, where a four-block facility is under construction at the Darlington nuclear site. The fact that Canadian authorities have issued the construction permit is considered a milestone globally.

But the U.S. isn't the only player in SMR development. Russian state-owned Rosatom is also developing and exporting SMRs: in Uzbekistan, six blocks, each with a capacity of around 55 MW, are being built near Lake Tuzkon, close to Tashkent. This project will provide a total capacity of 330 MW and could serve as a reference for other countries, including Hungary, if successfully completed.

Opportunities and Open Questions

SMRs enable decentralized energy supply for industrial regions, data centers and new developments. A key benefit is that they provide continuous, base-load power. Due to their smaller capacity compared to traditional large-scale nuclear plants, overproduction is less of a concern, and performance downscaling is rarely needed—supporting favorable return on investment.

However, uncertainties remain: the technology cannot yet be considered fully mature. More than 80 SMR concepts exist worldwide, all at different stages of development. There is limited experience so far with installing and operating such reactors. The European licensing system is extremely strict, which may slow down specific SMR projects in Hungary. Furthermore, mass production and supplier chains are not yet fully developed—both of which are essential for cost-efficiency and investment viability.

A Necessary Innovation That Must Be Embraced

This new agreement with the United States is not only significant from an energy perspective but also diplomatically. It strengthens bilateral relations and supports the Hungarian government’s goal of ensuring a secure, predictable and environmentally friendly energy supply to meet the growing demands of economic development. SMR technology could partially or fully meet this objective in the future—provided it lives up to expectations in practice.

Hungary has begun preparations to introduce American SMR technology. A faster, safer and more flexible form of nuclear energy is on the way.

Cover photo: Special attention is paid to environmental protection at the currently operating nuclear power plant (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

