PM Orban Announces Year-Opening International Press Conference

Viktor Orban conveyed a brief, but resolute message in his post. As he put it, “no question will go unanswered” during the press conference, suggesting that the prime minister is prepared to address every issue that may arise openly.
The timing is no coincidence: early-year press conferences traditionally provide guidance on the government’s political objectives, as well as on how it intends to handle international and domestic challenges.
The prime minister is preparing to make a firm and confident appearance at the first major press event of the year.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!