dpkországjárásorbán viktor
magyar

PM Orban Thanks Hungarians for Their Pro-Peace Stance in a Special Way + Video

Prime Minister Orban expressed his thanks in a post shared on social media to everyone who took part in the anti-war rallies organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK). As is known, the DPK’s nationwide tour recently visited five cities, and the events were a resounding success.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 30. 10:47
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Szeged (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Szeged (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We Hungarians have sought peace from the very beginning, and we stand for peace,” Viktor Orban wrote on his social media. The prime minister thanked everyone who participated in the anti-war rallies.

As is known, the nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles recently visited five cities. The DPK’s anti-war rallies were held at the following locations:

  • on November 15 in Gyor,
  • on November 29 in Nyiregyhaza,
  • on December 6 in Kecskemet,
  • on December 13 in Mohacs, and
  • on December 20, participants gathered in Szeged.

All five events on the DPK nationwide tour were sold out, clearly demonstrating that large numbers of people have lined up behind the government's pro-peace position. 

The success of the Digital Civic Circles’ first nationwide meeting in September prompted the organization’s founding members to launch the DPK’s nationwide tour.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Szeged (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Czopf Áron
idezojelekglobalizmus

Autarkia

Czopf Áron avatarja

A félelem és gyanakvás mégsem elegendő ok arra, hogy figyelmen kívül hagyjuk a klasszikus politikai gondolkodás egyik legfontosabb fogalmát.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu