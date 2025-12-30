PM Orban Thanks Hungarians for Their Pro-Peace Stance in a Special Way + Video

“We Hungarians have sought peace from the very beginning, and we stand for peace,” Viktor Orban wrote on his social media. The prime minister thanked everyone who participated in the anti-war rallies.

As is known, the nationwide tour of the Digital Civic Circles recently visited five cities. The DPK’s anti-war rallies were held at the following locations:

on November 15 in Gyor,

on November 29 in Nyiregyhaza,

on December 6 in Kecskemet,

on December 13 in Mohacs, and

on December 20, participants gathered in Szeged.

All five events on the DPK nationwide tour were sold out, clearly demonstrating that large numbers of people have lined up behind the government's pro-peace position.

The success of the Digital Civic Circles’ first nationwide meeting in September prompted the organization’s founding members to launch the DPK’s nationwide tour.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Szeged (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Department / Zoltan Fischer)