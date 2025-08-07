Blackmail, Revolt, Lamp Posts: The Left Has Had Enough of Democracy

It's not uncommon for members of the opposition—politicians and public figures from the leftist-liberal camp—to call for some form of violence or street protests. The Origo news portal has collected those left-wing politicians and opinion leaders who have openly spoken in recent years about the necessity of such actions.

Zoltan Fleck, Peter Barandy, Gyorgy Magyar, Imre Voros

The list starts with Zoltan Fleck, whose involvement in subversive activities did not begin when, at a recent event hosted by Peter Magyar's Tisza Party, he declared: “We need a revolution, not just a change in government,”and that “even blackmail and threats should be used to pressure the president of the Republic to form a new government.”

According to Zoltan Fleck, a revolution is needed. (Photo: MTI /Szilard Koszticsak)

According to Fleck and his fellow legal colleagues—former socialist Justice Minister Peter Barandy, lawyer Gyorgy Magyar, and former constitutional judge Imre Voros—

"temporarily" suspending the rule of law can be an acceptable political tool for achieving certain goals.

If anyone was wondering why no legal accountability was enforced at the time, they might feel vindicated now: Fleck has been reported to the authorities by Tamas Lanczi, head of Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Office, for allegedly threatening the president of the country. In his Facebook post, Lanczi wrote that Fleck endangered the constitutional order.

Fleck and his legal circle’s actions are described as part of the subversive leftist-liberal campaign in he run-up to the 2022 elections, which Origo claims was coordinated from abroad—something also shown in a report by the XXI Century Institute.

The article asserts that while the Left uses violent and undemocratic methods to try to overthrow the government, their irresponsible policies risk causing social instability that could lead to civil war-like conditions—regardless of the 2022 election outcome.

Momentum's Activist Training Ground

The Momentum party, dubbed by Origo as politically bankrupt, has long excelled in agitation. In the protest following the 2018 elections, they began distributing the Activists’ Handbook, whose declared goal in the introduction is:

The fate of this system won’t be decided in Parliament, but on the streets.

According to the article, Momentum knew parliamentary success wasn’t a realistic path for them.