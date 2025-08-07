migrációTV2Bakondi György
magyar

Pro-Migration EU Court Brings Far-Reaching Decision

The Court of Justice of the European Union has made a pro-migration ruling, said Gyorgy Bakondi on TV2’s Mokka morning show. According to the Hungarian prime minister’s chief advisor on internal security, the decision states that illegal migrants cannot be returned to a country where the rights of any minority might be violated—which, in practice, applies to almost every migrant-origin country. This essentially makes deportation impossible and further undermines public safety, he warned.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 07. 17:12
Refugees arriving en masse (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

In Thursday morning's program, Bakondi emphasized that the EU Court of Justice ruled that illegal migrants cannot be sent back to countries where minority rights may be at risk. However, since this condition is met in some form in nearly every non-EU country from which migrants originate,

"in practice these people cannot be deported,"

he stated.

According to UN conventions, individuals persecuted in their home country for religious, racial or political reasons are entitled to asylum in the nearest safe country. But since 2015, Bakondi claimed, migrants are coached to present themselves as refugees, then—with the help of smuggling networks—they reach Europe's green borders and discard their identification documents, making it impossible to determine either their identity or country of origin. As a result, "they cannot be returned anywhere."

Severe Consequences for Public Safety

Bakondi stated that many remain illegally in the host country and often live from criminal activity.

The severe consequences of this for public safety are clearly visible in Western Europe,

he said. As Western European populations begin to grow weary of this situation—reflected in recent election results—affected nation-states are attempting to rein in illegal migration. But according to Bakondi, these efforts are continually blocked by central EU institutions such as the Commission or now, the Court of Justice.

Bakondi also mentioned that 

the EU migration pact is extremely disadvantageous for Hungary, which is why the country refuses to implement it. 

However, "the vast majority of EU member states also disagree with the unworkable pact that goes against the interests of European citizens,"
he said, adding that this could soon lead to a reassessment of the agreement.

Cover photo: Refugees arriving en masse (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekBayer Zsolt

A mi kis Micsurinunk

Publicistánk legfrissebb blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.