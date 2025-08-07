"We Won’t Let It Happen!"– PM Orban Sends New Message in the Fighters' Club

"I thought the Home Start Program was similar to the housing support we launched during our first term in office. But it’s not. It’s better," PM Orban stated in the Fighters' Club, pointing out that in his view, this is the most significant home creation subsidy since the regime change. "Fixed 3 percent. We launch in September. Get ready!"

In his post, he also addressed the death of Jozsef Sebestyen, an ethnic Hungarian from Transcarpathia, who was killed by Ukrainian recruitment officers. "The Ukrainians are trying to sweep the beating to death under the rug. As if it never happened. A Hungarian and EU citizen was murdered. We won’t let them get away with it. Legal action is needed," he emphasized.

In the context of the Russia–Ukraine war, PM Orban stressed that peace requires a personal meeting between Trump and Putin. "Maybe it will happen. Based on reports, there’s a chance. We’re rooting for it," he stressed.

He also revealed that the Digital Civic Circles have already reached as many as 55 thousand members.

As for his afternoon schedule, Viktor Orban shared that work will continue on the details of a one million forint annual housing subsidy for public sector workers. He confirmed that the program will launch in January.