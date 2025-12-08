Európai UnióminiszterelnökOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: Coming Days Will Decide Whether the War Spreads to Europe

While America and Russia negotiate about peace, a weakened Europe merely talks and is excluded even from shaping its own future. Meanwhile, Brussels is playing with marked cards, planning to finance Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. Regarding the Tisza Party's economic program, PM Orban pointed out that it would mean tax hikes, austerity, and serious risks for Hungary’s economic policy.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 08. 13:07
Photo: MTI/AP/Russian Ministry of Defense
Photo: MTI/AP/Russian Ministry of Defense
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"In the coming days it will be decided whether the war spreads to Europe. We are living in an exciting moment. Those who have strength take action wile those who don't merely talk. The Russians and the Americans, who are strong, are negotiating and reaching agreements, while the Europeans, who are weak, are left out. They are excluded from discussions about the future of Europe. And so they talk, and talk, and talk," Viktor Orban wrote in a circular letter to members of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK).

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban  (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

The Prime Minister explained that an ongoing series of U.S.–Russia negotiations is taking place. If these succeed, then the flames of the war will be turned down, and people in Hungary, too, will be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But if the will of the Europeans prevails, who say the war must be continued, then the war may come ever closer to Hungary, and the threat will increase.

The German Chancellor and the European Commission President want to pressure the Belgians to seize the Russian assets frozen in their country, throw them into the pool of European funds, and finance the war, using clever legal constructions. Because of Belgium’s national interests, the Belgian Prime Minister is resisting for now, but there is mounting pressure on him.

If they succeed, massive sums of money will flow to Ukraine in the coming period,

Viktor Orban said. Hungary’s task is to stay out of all this, because Hungary does not want to send money to Kyiv. Brussels, however, finds itself in a difficult situation, because their own house is also on fire. This week it emerged that the former  Commission Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs violated the law, and suspicious events have come to light, the Prime Minister recalled.

Brussels Is Playing with Marked Cards

While the European Union is drowning in corruption, and not only the Commission, but also the European Parliament is rife with corruption issues, they should say something smart about corruption in Ukraine. This is impossible, Viktor Orban remarked, adding: 

"What is happening in Ukraine is happening in Brussels as well. Dirty hand washes dirty hand."

"This week we also decided that Hungary will sue the European Commission if it makes decisions bypassing the Hungarian veto concerning sanctions on buying Russian gas and oil. Brussels is playing with marked cards. They came up with the idea that the banning of Russian gas and oil purchases— with Hungary and Slovakia previously receiving exemption from the ban—is not actually a sanction at all, but simply a trade policy decision, which under EU law does not require unanimity. It can be adopted by majority vote. This step is a clear violation of the rule of law. We will not allow it to happen! Hungary relying on Russian energy supply routes is a matter of life for Hungary's economy and Hungarian families," the Prime Minister wrote.

Consequences of the Tisza Party’s Program

"If the Tisza's program becomes reality, we can forget the wage agreement reached this week with employers and trade unions, which means an 11 percent increase in the minimum wage. The parties assumed that the current economic policy would remain in place, but if policies change, the agreement will fall apart in an instant. The Tisza Party's program is terrible and insane. A classic left-wing program," the Prime Minister stated.

Viktor Orban explained: 

the end result of left-wing economic policy is a society living on welfare benefit, wheeling and dealing, the devaluation of performance, chains of unpaid debts, corruption, and ultimately tax increases.

The Tisza Party would take more than one thousand billion forints from families, three times that from businesses, and send this money to Brussels for financing the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian right will not give money for this purpose, and does not care if conflicts with Brussels arise as a result, he added.

The Prime Minister also noted that since 2010 the number of registered job seekers in Hungary has dropped significantly. Based on data from the National Employment Service, the number of registered job seekers in November 2025 was 220,688—more than four thousand fewer than last year, and roughly 335,000 fewer than in 2010. In international comparison, Hungary continues to rank among the best performing countries in the European Union in terms of high employment and low unemployment.

"Thank you for being here. Let us continue the digital conquest of the homeland! We remain unwavering in our belief in the power of love and unity," Viktor Orban wrote in his circular letter.

Cover photo: In the image released by the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 19, 2024, a Russian tank gun fires toward Ukrainian positions near the Ukrainian border from Belgorod region (Photo: MTI/AP/Russian Ministry of Defense)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekukrajna

Majd őket kell kitüntetni

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Szívmelengető nézni, ahogy ezek a srácok megmentik társukat a gyáva, gazember emberrablóktól.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu