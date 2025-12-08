PM Orban: Coming Days Will Decide Whether the War Spreads to Europe

The German Chancellor and the European Commission President want to pressure the Belgians to seize the Russian assets frozen in their country, throw them into the pool of European funds, and finance the war, using clever legal constructions. Because of Belgium’s national interests, the Belgian Prime Minister is resisting for now, but there is mounting pressure on him.

If they succeed, massive sums of money will flow to Ukraine in the coming period,

Viktor Orban said. Hungary’s task is to stay out of all this, because Hungary does not want to send money to Kyiv. Brussels, however, finds itself in a difficult situation, because their own house is also on fire. This week it emerged that the former Commission Vice-President and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs violated the law, and suspicious events have come to light, the Prime Minister recalled.

Brussels Is Playing with Marked Cards

While the European Union is drowning in corruption, and not only the Commission, but also the European Parliament is rife with corruption issues, they should say something smart about corruption in Ukraine. This is impossible, Viktor Orban remarked, adding:

"What is happening in Ukraine is happening in Brussels as well. Dirty hand washes dirty hand."

"This week we also decided that Hungary will sue the European Commission if it makes decisions bypassing the Hungarian veto concerning sanctions on buying Russian gas and oil. Brussels is playing with marked cards. They came up with the idea that the banning of Russian gas and oil purchases— with Hungary and Slovakia previously receiving exemption from the ban—is not actually a sanction at all, but simply a trade policy decision, which under EU law does not require unanimity. It can be adopted by majority vote. This step is a clear violation of the rule of law. We will not allow it to happen! Hungary relying on Russian energy supply routes is a matter of life for Hungary's economy and Hungarian families," the Prime Minister wrote.