PM Orban Explains Why He Travels to Turkiye + Video

"As members of the European Union and NATO, we have a clear system of continuous communication: NATO summits, EU summits, meetings of ministers. There is a well-established diplomatic framework. But Russia is not a member of NATO or the EU, and the Turks are not EU either, so we had to establish a different operational structure with them. And in both cases we are doing the same thing. This means that, for example, with the Turks we hold once a year what in diplomatic language is called a high-level strategic council meeting, which essentially corresponds to a joint government session. Once a year we come together—one year in Turkiye, the next in in Hungary—and we review everything from internal affairs to environmental protection or education. And then for one day it is all about Turkish–Hungarian relations: we assign the tasks, then work for a year, meet again, and move forward. And for me it is especially good, because on these occasions I always have the opportunity to hold long, substantive discussions with the President of Turkiye," Viktor Orban told Daniel Bohar while en route to Turkiye.
Turkiye is a regional power, and it will soon be a country of one hundred million people. Anyone who visits Istanbul can see that it has also become one of the great centers of the Muslim world, and it is a major power with major influence globally and for us Europeans as well. It is a rare opportunity to spend several hours together reviewing thoroughly—as friends—the European and Eurasian situation. I will use this meeting for that as well,
the Prime Minister emphasized.
